New England Patriots links 6/02/22 - Expectations high for Tyquan Thornton, Pats’ RBs; Questions at OL

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault sees a versatile secondary laying an early foundation at OTAs: Patriots have a number of intriguing new faces that could help make the secondary a 2022 strength.
- Press Pass: Players focus on fundamentals and conditioning at OTAs. (1 min. video)
- Highlights from Day 4 of the Patriots second week of OTAs. (15 sec. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered 6/1: Takeaways from Tuesday’s OTA, Bring back Dont’a Hightower?, Most anticipated games in 2022. (2 hours)
- Best photos from Patriots OTAs 6/1.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots OTAs Notebook: Belichick in charge; Malcolm motivated.
- Khari Thompson has four takeaways from a slow day at Patriots OTAs, including Tyquan Thornton’s tiny wrists.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots team notebook: 1. Reports seem to point to the fact that Monday was more of an installation type of session, with the offense and defense each working separately on two separate fields.
- Andy Hart talks about how Mac Jones and Bill Belichick are taking a very much hands-on approach to their roles in the new-look Patriots offense.
- Zack Cox thinks Cole Strange looks like a Day 1 starter at left guard, following the same track as Joe Thuney.
- Murph (E2GSports) New England Patriots slim reaper, Tyquan Thornton.
- Mark Daniels wonders if rookie Tyquan Thornton will change the Patriots fortune at receiver?
- Khari Thompson highlights Bill Belichick on why his drafting of Tyquan Thornton represented a break from his old methods: “We change those every year.”
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) No one wants to challenge Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton to a race anymore.
- Pat Pitts (GilletteGazette) Can Patriots’ 2022 receiving core play free & focused?
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Competition for Patriots No. 1 running back? New England has a productive 1-2 punch with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson.
- Dakota Randall discusses how the continued absence of Isaiah Wynn at OTAs is one of a growing number of concerns on the offensive line.
- Matt Dolloff highlights Cameron McGrone, who has high hopes for 2022.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Counrty) Patriots LBs in 2022: Matt Judon and who? New England has lots of candidates but no cemented answers to play alongside star pass-rusher Matthew Judon.
- Zack Cox relays Malcolm Butler on why he’s wearing No. 4 at OTAs. ‘It’s just a number, man.’
- Tom E. Curran points out the Patriots are currently 31st in available cap space and haven’t signed their incoming draft class. LT Isaiah Wynn could be the solution to the team’s financial crunch.
- Pierce Downey (GilletteGazette) One of the best units in The NFL belongs to the 2022 Patriots?
- Jason Ounpraseuth reports Damien Harris threw out the first pitch for the Red Sox before their game against the Reds, and former “The Office” stars showed out as well.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Kendrick Bourne attends Celtics playoff game with Mac Jones, Robert Kraft.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Best of Social Media: The New England Patriots honor Memorial Day.
- CBS Boston notes Danny Woodhead was pretty surprised to hear of Bill Belichick’s message of support, “He remembered me?!?!”
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Golf Classic announces New England Patriots players WR Kendrick Bourne, an honorary Board Member for the nonprofit, and TE Devin Asiasi will join more than 400 golfers who will tee up in groups of 4 to support BBBS.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Even Tom Brady’s haters grew to love him after this touching moment in The Match
NATIONAL NEWS
- Logan Ulrich (NFLTR) AFC Notes: Patriots: Jeff Howe of The Athletic writes the the Patriots appear to be determining a “contingency plan” at offensive tackle in case Isaiah Wynn is unavailable given they are using Yodny Cajuste at left tackle and Justin Herron at right tackle. More.
- Tim Kelly (Audacy) Chris Simms ranks Mac Jones at No. 18 on QB countdown. /Yaawwnnn.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Why post-June 1 designations play significant role in helping teams manage their salary cap.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Top 25 NFL players 25 and under. No Patriots. /Lolz.
- Marc Sessler (NFL.com) NFL’s most improved teams in 2022: Six rosters on the rise this offseason. No Pats.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Bills’ Andre Smith hit with six-game PED suspension.
- Coral Smith (NFL.com) Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers win sixth annual ‘The Match’ golf event on final putt.
- Nick Selbe (SI) Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers name defensive backs they hate playing the most.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Madeline Coleman (SI) Goodell, Snyder called to appear in front of oversight committee in Commanders case.
- Shalise Manza Young (Yahoo! Sports) Doubtful Congress can compel Roger Goodell, Daniel Snyder to show courage similar to alleged victims.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Commanders “look forward” to responding to House Oversight Committee on request for Daniel Snyder testimony.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Former Cowboys running back Marion Barber (38) found dead in his apartment.
