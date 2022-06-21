Rob Gronkowski’s retirement gives us a reason to relive his greatest moments with the Patriots

Stop us if you have heard this one before: all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski has announced his retirement from the NFL. Gronkowski, of course, has been down that road before.

A three-time world champion with the New England Patriots, he took what turned out to be a one-year sabbatical in 2019 before reemerging with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Two years and another Super Bowl ring later, the future Hall of Famer has now called it a career again.

Whether or not this retirement will be as short-lived as his first one remains to be seen, but his announcement on Tuesday allows us to do two things:

1.) Recognize Gronkowski’s status as arguably the most dominant tight end to ever play the game.

2.) Relive his greatest moments in a Patriots uniform between the 2010 and 2018 seasons.

Gronkowski may have spent the final two years of his career in Tampa Bay, but he will always remain a New England legend. Those highlights posted above, plus the three Super Bowl rings he helped the organization earn, are all the evidence you need.