New England Patriots links 6/22/22 - Playing catch-up: Jack & Mac Jones, Barmore, Gronk; More!

Daily news and links for Wednesday

By Marima
New England Patriots v Philadelphia Eagles
Christian Barmore gives Jack Driscoll the bum’s rush
Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Patriots rookie Jack Jones has emerged as contender to fill top cornerback role; More.
  • Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots News: 53-Man Roster Projection 1.0.
  • Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Projecting the Patriots’ most competitive positions; More.
  • Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots team notebook 6/21: “Looking at some numbers from last season, it was interesting to see the improvement offensively when it came to the team’s ability to score points”; More.
  • Evan Lazar breaks down key differences in a potential shift for the Patriots to a Shanahan-style offense.
  • Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) 11 things we learned about the Patriots this offseason. 1) Mac Jones is a totally different quarterback than he was at this time last year. 2) The Patriots are throwing together 4 different options at cornerback in hopes that 2 emerge on the outside; More.
  • Phil Perry makes an educated guess of what the 53-man roster will look like come September.
  • Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Which Patriots receiver most impressed teammates during minicamp?
  • Andy Hart breaks down the defensive line and the group’s developing young star, Christian Barmore.
  • Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) This statistic shows just how special Christian Barmore can be
  • Danny Jaillet (PatritosWire) Former NFL scout has glowing review of Patriots drafting CB Jack Jones.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots pre-training camp depth chart: Special teams. Can New England return to special teams prominence after an uncharacteristically subpar performance in 2021?
  • Sam Panayotovich looks at the odds to see if the Pats have a better chance of finishing first or last in the AFC East: Eclipsing Buffalo will be a tall task.
  • Timm Hamm (Patriots Country) Pro Football Focus released its power rankings ahead of the 2022 season. Pats 18th
  • Joey Aliberti highlights 98.5 Sports Hub guest Brandon Merriweather on the possibility of Matt Patricia as the offensive coordinator. “Out of the coaches, I would pick Matt,” Meriweather said.
  • Mike Reiss reports Rob Gronkowski retired for the second time on Tuesday, leaving behind a legacy with two teams including penchant for one-handed catches.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) TE Rob Gronkowski retires from NFL ‘dream job.’ Gronk will be remembered as one of the best to everyone play the tight end position.
  • Jerry Thornton brings some video proof that peak Gronk was better than anyone.
  • Scott Neville tells us when Rob Gronkowski will be eligible for the Hall of Fame.
  • Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Rob Gronkowski is the most dominant TE of the advanced statistics era.
  • Greg Dudek notes Tom Brady posts a heartfelt note to Rob Gronkowski after his retirement news.
  • Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Best of Social Media: The Patriots celebrate Father’s Day.
  • Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Tom’s trick: How did Brady haze Patriots rookies? Former New England RB Fred Taylor reveals how Brady “welcomed” rookies to the NFL.
  • Jerry Thornton calls Bart Scott ‘one of the mortal lock, first ballot Pats Haters Hall of Famers.’ “It takes a certain amount of commitment to a bit to keep this argument alive so long after it’s been completely discredited.”
  • Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph talk Pats’ options surrounding Jakobi Meyers’ contract, Mac Jones’ increased leadership role and has Dont’a Hightower played his final game in a Patriots uniform? (45 min.)
  • Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss potential training camp storylines, the signing of kicker Tristan Vizcaino and Jakobi Meyers future in Foxboro. (54 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) On eve of Congressional hearing, details of 2009 allegation against Daniel Snyder emerge.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Was NFL, not the Commanders, the driving force in keeping the results of Beth Wilkinson’s investigation secret?
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL officially files motion to compel Brian Flores case to arbitration.
  • Madison Williams (SI) NFL plans to argue for ‘significant’ suspension in Watson Case, per report.
  • Staff (Patriots Country) Deshaun Watson lawsuit settlements: Why’s Patriots owner Robert Kraft involved? If PFT’s report is true, it does not likely have ramifications for Kraft and his peers; the point wouldn’t be to get Kraft in trouble, but rather, to keep Watson out of it.
  • Tyler Greenawalt (Yahoo! Sports) Deshaun Watson settles with all but 4 civil sexual misconduct suits, attorney says
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) As to remaining four cases, Deshaun Watson could use formal “offer of settlement” procedure under Texas law.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Will other lawsuits be filed against Deshaun Watson?

