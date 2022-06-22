New England Patriots links 6/22/22 - Playing catch-up: Jack & Mac Jones, Barmore, Gronk; More!

TEAM TALK
- Transactions: Patriots sign OL Darryl Williams.
- Paul Perillo tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Which positions improved, charting camp competition and more.
- Alexandra Francisco notes some Patriots players celebrated a ‘bucket list’ Father’s Day at the U.S. Open.
- Alexandra Francisco notes how after missing his son’s birth, Kyle Dugger is making up for lost time this offseason.
- Patriots Hall of Fame’s Family Field Day at Gillette Stadium Field, Sunday July 10, 10am -1pm. Click here for info.
- Do Your Life: Justin Bethel. From football to music, Bethel is a modern day Renaissance man. (8.37 min. video)
- Highlights: Patriots players react to dad jokes on Father’s Day. (39 sec video)
- Patriots Unfiltered 6/21: Scouting the offensive line and TV talk. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Patriots rookie Jack Jones has emerged as contender to fill top cornerback role; More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots News: 53-Man Roster Projection 1.0.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Projecting the Patriots’ most competitive positions; More.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots team notebook 6/21: “Looking at some numbers from last season, it was interesting to see the improvement offensively when it came to the team’s ability to score points”; More.
- Evan Lazar breaks down key differences in a potential shift for the Patriots to a Shanahan-style offense.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) 11 things we learned about the Patriots this offseason. 1) Mac Jones is a totally different quarterback than he was at this time last year. 2) The Patriots are throwing together 4 different options at cornerback in hopes that 2 emerge on the outside; More.
- Phil Perry makes an educated guess of what the 53-man roster will look like come September.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Which Patriots receiver most impressed teammates during minicamp?
- Andy Hart breaks down the defensive line and the group’s developing young star, Christian Barmore.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) This statistic shows just how special Christian Barmore can be
- Danny Jaillet (PatritosWire) Former NFL scout has glowing review of Patriots drafting CB Jack Jones.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots pre-training camp depth chart: Special teams. Can New England return to special teams prominence after an uncharacteristically subpar performance in 2021?
- Sam Panayotovich looks at the odds to see if the Pats have a better chance of finishing first or last in the AFC East: Eclipsing Buffalo will be a tall task.
- Timm Hamm (Patriots Country) Pro Football Focus released its power rankings ahead of the 2022 season. Pats 18th
- Joey Aliberti highlights 98.5 Sports Hub guest Brandon Merriweather on the possibility of Matt Patricia as the offensive coordinator. “Out of the coaches, I would pick Matt,” Meriweather said.
- Mike Reiss reports Rob Gronkowski retired for the second time on Tuesday, leaving behind a legacy with two teams including penchant for one-handed catches.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) TE Rob Gronkowski retires from NFL ‘dream job.’ Gronk will be remembered as one of the best to everyone play the tight end position.
- Jerry Thornton brings some video proof that peak Gronk was better than anyone.
- Scott Neville tells us when Rob Gronkowski will be eligible for the Hall of Fame.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Rob Gronkowski is the most dominant TE of the advanced statistics era.
- Greg Dudek notes Tom Brady posts a heartfelt note to Rob Gronkowski after his retirement news.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Best of Social Media: The Patriots celebrate Father’s Day.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Tom’s trick: How did Brady haze Patriots rookies? Former New England RB Fred Taylor reveals how Brady “welcomed” rookies to the NFL.
- Jerry Thornton calls Bart Scott ‘one of the mortal lock, first ballot Pats Haters Hall of Famers.’ “It takes a certain amount of commitment to a bit to keep this argument alive so long after it’s been completely discredited.”
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph talk Pats’ options surrounding Jakobi Meyers’ contract, Mac Jones’ increased leadership role and has Dont’a Hightower played his final game in a Patriots uniform? (45 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss potential training camp storylines, the signing of kicker Tristan Vizcaino and Jakobi Meyers future in Foxboro. (54 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Patriots may turn to rookie Jack Jones as the replacement for J.C. Jackson.
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: How Brandon Staley is helping the Chargers move forward; Plus, reasons for optimism on Zach Wilson and more.
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: Dan Snyder’s latest act of cowardice shows his true colors; Plus, the sad tale of how COVID-19 may have ended Trae Waynes’s career, a Cooper Kupp extension overview and more.
- Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit (ProFootballTalk) Guest FMIA: NFL’s new frontier for Thursday Night Football on Amazon.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) 2022 NFL rookie updates: Offseason notes, impressions on all 32 first-round draft picks.
- Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) Every AFC team’s biggest remaining need: Patriots need lockdown corner.
- Brad Spielberger (PFF) NFL salary cap: Three-year analysis for all 32 NFL teams.
- Eric Eager (PFF) Which NFL offenses use the most unique schemes?
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Top 10 NFL wide receivers of 2022. No Pats.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Ranking NFL’s top 10 tight ends of 2022. No Pats.
- Patrik Walker (CBS Sports) Ranking NFL’s top 10 RBs for 2022. No Pats.
- Michael Renner (PFF) Ranking the 10 best Year 3 breakout candidates heading into the 2022 NFL season.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Top 101 NFL free agents of 2022: 14 players still available after Rob Gronkowski retires.
- Conor McQuiston (PFF) 2022 NFL Head coach rankings: Bill Belichick, John Harbaugh and Andy Reid lead the way.
- Michael Renner (PFF) Every NFL team’s best value draft picks since 2006.
- Ben Linsey (PFF) Re-drafting the 2020 NFL Draft.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady: Having Gronk in your locker room was every NFL player’s dream.
- NFL Throwback (NFL.com) Tight end Rob Gronkowski career highlights. (12 min. video)
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Darren Waller: Josh McDaniels has brought an intense, winning approach to Las Vegas.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) On eve of Congressional hearing, details of 2009 allegation against Daniel Snyder emerge.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Was NFL, not the Commanders, the driving force in keeping the results of Beth Wilkinson’s investigation secret?
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL officially files motion to compel Brian Flores case to arbitration.
- Madison Williams (SI) NFL plans to argue for ‘significant’ suspension in Watson Case, per report.
- Staff (Patriots Country) Deshaun Watson lawsuit settlements: Why’s Patriots owner Robert Kraft involved? If PFT’s report is true, it does not likely have ramifications for Kraft and his peers; the point wouldn’t be to get Kraft in trouble, but rather, to keep Watson out of it.
- Tyler Greenawalt (Yahoo! Sports) Deshaun Watson settles with all but 4 civil sexual misconduct suits, attorney says
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) As to remaining four cases, Deshaun Watson could use formal “offer of settlement” procedure under Texas law.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Will other lawsuits be filed against Deshaun Watson?
