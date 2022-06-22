New England Patriots first-round offensive lineman Cole Strange is signing his rookie contract on Wednesday, a source told NFL insider Adam Caplan.

Strange, 23, marks the eighth member of New England’s 2022 draft class to agree to terms. The Chattanooga product’s deal leaves only former Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and former Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe remaining.

Corresponding moves are ahead after the organization entered the week with insufficient cap space to sign the trio. According to Miguel Benzan of PatsCap, Strange’s four-year deal with a fifth-year option projects to carry a fully guaranteed value of $12.255 million and a prorated signing bonus of $6.093 million.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett now stands as the last unsigned selection from the NFL draft’s first round.

Arriving at No. 29 overall, Strange started 44 of his 49 games as a member of the Mocs after redshirting as a true freshman. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound team captain finished his FCS career with first-team All-SoCon and first-team All-American honors on the way to the Reese’s Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine.

Strange is slotted in as a rookie starter at left guard on a line featuring Trent Brown, David Andrews, Mike Onwenu and Isaiah Wynn.

The initial practice of training camp behind Gillette Stadium is set for July 27.