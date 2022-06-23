New England Patriots links 6/23/22 - Backs in front: Cornerbacks, running backs, Pat Patriot back; More!

TEAM TALK
- Alexandra Francisco talks about how the Patriots led a push to change an NFL rule and bring the red throwback uniform back: It was years in the making.
- Alexandra Francisco offers some of the best reactions from the Patriots’ ’Back to the Future’ jersey reveal.
- Highlights: Patriots unveil new red throwback alternate uniform for 2022. (1.50 min. video)
- Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022
LOCAL LINKS
- Keagan Stiefel says the Patriots have built solid depth across many of their most important positions, but the folks at Pro Football Focus believe the competition at cornerback will outweigh any other position on the roster.
- Andy Hart breaks down the running back position: The RB room certainly has a chance to be a position of strength for the Patriots this coming fall. But just how good can it be?
- Khari Thompson wonders if Kyle Dugger will emerge as the Pats’ best defensive player with an increased role in ‘22
- Greg Dudek notes AFC assistant coaches told Mike Giardi that they have high praise for Kyle Dugger.
- Isaiah Houde (PatriotsWire) Despite being ‘a handful,’ Herm Edwards says Jack Jones is in good spot with Patriots.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Report: Patriots first-rounder OL Cole Strange signing; Cap-clearing moves next?
- Joey Aliberti points out the Patriots have just two more rookie contracts to get done.
- Adam London highlights ESPN Insider Field Yates’ suggesting “one last offseason move” for all 32 teams across the league. For the Patriots, Yates recommended reuniting with edge rusher Trey Flowers.
- Sara Marshall (GilletteGazette) Patriots players 30 and over: Who will succeed them?
- Nathan Middleton (GilletteGazette) Bill Belichick’s best picks in rounds four through seven.
- mikereis (GilletteGazette) Five key free agents Patriots could still sign out of nowhere before the 2022 season.
- Mike Reiss reports that for the first time since 2012, New England fans will be seeing red with a classic Patriots uniform making a comeback.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Rob Gronkowski: Patriots legend personified ‘do your job.’
- Mike Kadlick talks about Rob Gronkowski retiring (again) and if he’ll be back.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) David Ortiz celebrates Gronk’s retirement with a funny memory.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots Team Notebook: Rob Gronkowski certainly goes down as one of the toughest players we’ve seen come through New England. He was one of the more ferocious blockers for a player at his position, but he took some unbelievable hits over the course of his playing days; More.
- Chris Mason highlights LeGarrette Blount on “The Patriots Report podcast” telling how Bill Belichick made him wear No. 60 at practice when he was overweight.
- Nick O’Malley relays Duron Harmon spilling more stories on “The Patriots Report podcast”, recalling how Bill Belichick once sent the Patriots DBs marshmallows before a game and asked, ‘Are you guys gonna be soft?
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss Rob Gronkowski’s retirement, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith as a top TE duo, whether Devin Asiasi or Dalton Keene is most likely to get cut; More. (1 hour)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Cole Strange signing rookie deal on Wednesday.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Patriots will wear red jerseys and Pat Patriot throwback helmets.
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Rob Gronkowski was the ultimate problem for NFL defenses; Plus, how this year’s Colts compare to last year’s Rams, potential Titans regression, when Jerry Jones will retire and more.
- Andrew Brandt (SI) Business of Football: The Browns have two quarterback problems With Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Lamar Jackson headlines 2018 first-round picks who could sign extension before 2022 season.
- Sam Monson (PFF) NFL’s biggest training camp battles at every position. Cornerback: Jalen Mills vs. Malcolm Butler vs. Terrance Mitchell vs. Marcus Jones; Linebacker alternative: Patriots’ Mack Wilson vs. Ja’Whaun Bentley vs. Jahlani Tavai vs. Harvey Langi.
- Conor Orr (SI) Every AFC team’s most underrated player in 2022. Patriots: Michael Onwenu.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) One underappreciated player on each AFC team. Patriots: Matt Judon. /Huh?
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Ranking the best backup QBs of 2022. Brian Hoyer lumped in with “The Leftovers.”
- Cody Benjamin & Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) All-time NFL tight end rankings: How Patriots, Buccaneers great Rob Gronkowski stacks up after retiring. Gronk No. 2 behind Tony Gonzalez.
- NFL Total Access (NFL.com) What is the greatest NFL uniform of all-time? (2.19 min. video) /Hint: They show it before the segment starts.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) House Oversight Committee will subpoena Daniel Snyder for deposition next week.
- Tisha Thompson (ESPN) Daniel Snyder conducted ‘shadow investigation’ to bury findings of official probe into Washington Commanders organization, House committee says.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Roger Goodell: “I don’t have the authority to remove” Daniel Snyder (but Goodell has the power to start the process).
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Roger Goodell doubles down on insistence that some requests for anonymity required full secrecy of Commanders investigation.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Roger Goodell: Commanders didn’t notify league of 2009 allegations against Daniel Snyder.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Even Roger Goodell doesn’t know for sure whether Daniel Snyder is running the Commanders.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Roger Goodell gets grilled over the fine imposed on Jack Del Rio. ‘Whether it’s Del Rio or Kaepernick or anyone else, Goodell saying in one breath that people are encouraged to speak out and peacefully protest and in the next breath that there are consequences for what you say and do undermines the encouragement.’
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Jon Gruden’s lawyer: Roger Goodell’s testimony shows NFL is still resisting actual accountability.
- Albert Breer (SI) What’s next for Deshaun Watson after 20 settlements.
Loading comments...