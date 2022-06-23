Training camp report date set for Patriots’ rookie class

New England Patriots rookies will reconvene at Gillette Stadium ahead of training camp on July 19, the NFL announced Thursday.

That rookie report date is shared among eight teams around the league entering 2022, while those with the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills are scheduled to report one day sooner.

In New England, veterans will follow on July 26 with the first practice hitting the calendar on July 27.

The organization previously confirmed public practices from Wednesday through Saturday of that initial week of training camp. Additionally, a pair of joint practices will be held with the Carolina Panthers in Foxborough before Bill Belichick’s 90-man roster visits Josh McDaniels’ 90-man roster in Nevada leading up to the preseason finale.

All 10 members of New England’s draft class have signed their rookie contracts. On Thursday, first-round guard Cole Strange, second-round wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and fourth-round quarterback Bailey Zappe became the last to see their deals processed.

The Patriots wrapped up the offseason program ahead of schedule earlier this month, canceling the final session of mandatory minicamp as well as the final two sessions of organized team activities.

Now under four weeks separate the spring arrivals from their summer return.