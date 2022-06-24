New England Patriots links 6/24/22 - Pats’ 2022 rookies: Signed, sealed, set to deliver

TEAM TALK
- Transactions: Patriots sign final three draft picks. First-round pick OL Cole Strange, second-round pick WR Tyquan Thornton and fourth-round draft pick QB Bailey Zappe.
- Alexandra Francisco notes Mac Jones and Panini respond after 13-year-old sells ultra-rare rookie card for $100K.
- Patriots Playbook 6/22: Jersey reveal reaction, fan roundtable on 2022 outlook. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- CBS Boston reports the Patriots officially signed their final three draft picks.
- Alex Barth tells us the most likely candidates for a contract restructure.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) The Patriots are using more cap space on WRs than any team but aren’t likely to have a WR1.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) How much more can the Patriots ask of Mac Jones in 2022?
- Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) With the NFL getting faster in 2022 can New England keep up?
- Khari Thompson mentions the two Patriots that cracked PFF’s list of NFL’s 32 best value contracts.
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Mailbag: How will the Pats create cap space to sign draft picks, afford 2022 expenses?
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Daily Team Notebook: Patriots rookie DB Jack Jones continues to garner praise heading into training camp and it seems like word is getting out about the strong performance he put forth during OTAs; More.
- Scott McLaughlin relays Rob Ninkovich on why he believes the Patriots are a 12-win team.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots, Cowboys linemen team up for ‘big’ cause.
- Joey Aliberti notes Patriots 2nd-round pick Tyquan Thornton reveals contract signing on Instagram.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Tom Brady left New England, but his heart still bleeds red for Pat Patriot throwbacks.
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper and Michael Hurley talk red jerseys and all things Patriots. (47 min.)
- Patriots Fourth and Two podcast: Steve, Derek and Russ break down the Patriots roster on offense. (1 hour)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Patriots sign Tyquan Thornton, Bailey Zappe.
- Cameron DaSilva (TouchdownWire) One rookie from each team who will surprise in 2022. Patriots: CB Jack Jones.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) Ranking the eight NFL divisions by quarterback: AFC West stuffed with stars; AFC North rising. AFC East 5th.
- Kambui Bomani (PFF) Top five offensive and defensive duos ahead of the 2022 NFL season. No Pats.
- Jim Trotter (NFL.com) Five NFL teams that will improve the most in wins in 2022. No Pats.
- Patrik Walker (CBS Sports) Ranking NFL’s top 10 cornerbacks of 2022. No Pats.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Best bargain NFL players at premium positions. Matt Judon included.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) NFL announces training camp start dates for all 32 teams.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) First-round pick signing tracker. All 32 first-round picks now signed.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Ranking the NFL’s best teams of the 21st century: 18-1 Patriots top list despite Super Bowl loss.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) NFL sees “really powerful” growth potential for football in Africa. /i.e. untapped $$.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Alvin Kamara braces for suspension of at least six weeks, eventually.
- Mike McDaniel (SI) DeAndre Hopkins hoping for reduced suspension, denies taking substance.
