New England Patriots links 6/24/22 - Pats’ 2022 rookies: Signed, sealed, set to deliver

Daily news and links for Friday

By Marima
  • CBS Boston reports the Patriots officially signed their final three draft picks.
  • Alex Barth tells us the most likely candidates for a contract restructure.
  • Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) The Patriots are using more cap space on WRs than any team but aren’t likely to have a WR1.
  • Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) How much more can the Patriots ask of Mac Jones in 2022?
  • Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) With the NFL getting faster in 2022 can New England keep up?
  • Khari Thompson mentions the two Patriots that cracked PFF’s list of NFL’s 32 best value contracts.
  • Evan Lazar’s Patriots Mailbag: How will the Pats create cap space to sign draft picks, afford 2022 expenses?
  • Ian Logue (PatsFans) Daily Team Notebook: Patriots rookie DB Jack Jones continues to garner praise heading into training camp and it seems like word is getting out about the strong performance he put forth during OTAs; More.
  • Scott McLaughlin relays Rob Ninkovich on why he believes the Patriots are a 12-win team.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots, Cowboys linemen team up for ‘big’ cause.
  • Joey Aliberti notes Patriots 2nd-round pick Tyquan Thornton reveals contract signing on Instagram.
  • Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Tom Brady left New England, but his heart still bleeds red for Pat Patriot throwbacks.
  • A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper and Michael Hurley talk red jerseys and all things Patriots. (47 min.)
  • Patriots Fourth and Two podcast: Steve, Derek and Russ break down the Patriots roster on offense. (1 hour)

