The Patriots’ 2021 draft class yielded some immediate difference-makers, and could end up shaping the direction of the franchise for years to come. Fast forward one year, and you get a group of 10 draft selections who come with far less hype.

One year after selecting potential quarterback of the future Mac Jones in the first round, the Patriot went with a guard out of Chattanooga, Cole Strange. In the second round they did not select a fringe first-rounder like they did last year when they added defensive tackle Christian Barmore; instead, they traded up to draft wide receiver Tyquan Thornton.

The story of the Patriots draft, after it was over, was one of overreaching. Obviously, that is a subjective perspective on how things unfolded, but it cannot be denied that it would be a surprise if three starter-caliber players — like Jones, Barmore and running back Rhamondre Stevenson — will be part of this year’s rookie class.

So, with that in mind let’s ask the question: Which rookie will then have the biggest impact on the 2022 Patriots?

Strange, who will likely be a plug-and-play starter at left guard? Thornton, who offers some game-breaking speed for Mac Jones to work with? Third-rounder Marcus Jones, whose potential is intriguing and who could challenge incumbent slot cornerback Jonathan Jones? Fourth-round pick Jack Jones, who spent time with the starters in mandatory minicamp? Somebody else entirely?

SB Nation Reacts asks just that question this week, as well as some others related to the Patriots, their offseason, and recent NFL news. Please fill out the following survey to participate:

