New England Patriots links 6/27/22 - Feeling cornered: Pats’ CB group not getting much love

LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Raekwon McMillan, revamped linebacker group among keys to Patriots’ season; Where Uche fits in the linebacker group looks like a moving target based on spring practice; David Andrews restructured contract; DeVante Parker’s impact; More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: David Andrews steps up, NE a 12-win team? More.
- Nick Stevens’ Sunday 7: The Jack Jones buzz is building; More.
- Matt Dolloff discusses David Andrews doing the Patriots a solid on the salary cap management. Per Mike Reiss, ‘the restructure doesn’t add any “new money” for Andrews. It’s like an advance. Just getting a nice little chunk o’ change a little early.’
- Khari Thompson ranks the Patriots’ projected 2022 position groups from best (S) to worst (CB). /ST no. 2 Wut?
- Andy Hart ranks the Patriots’ roster from 1-87.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Mac Jones working with Tom Brady’s throwing coach Tom House this offseason.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Mac Jones in 2022: ‘Very Good’ or ‘Elite’? Most experts agree the QB is poised for improvement in Year 2, but just how much?
- Scott Zolak shares some rumors he’s heard from people close to the Patriots about Mac Jones’ strong spring performance.
- Conor Roche highlights ex-GM who drafted DeVante Parker and believes the Patriots are getting a strong red-zone target in the receiver. “You’re getting someone who can win on the outside.”
- Evan Lazar counts down the most important Patriots players heading into the 2022 season. No. 10: S Kyle Dugger.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots third-year linebacker Anfernee Jennings preparing for ‘prove-it’ season.
- Joe (GilletteGazette) Extreme disappointment blinds people from what value N’Keal Harry still brings in 2022.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Bargain hunters: Patriots own NFL’s top contracts? New England has a few players that have proven to be more than worth the money.
- Mark Daniels thumbnails five possibilities for the Pats to sign to fill their last 3 roster spots.
- Nathan Middleton (GilletteGazette) Exciting Patriots single season records that could be beaten in 2022.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots mailbag: Will Bill Belichick be hands-off with the defense given his hands-on offensive coaching?
- Joe (GilletteGazette) Misplaced doubt in the 2022 New England Patriots has them as underdogs.
- The Boston Herald addresses the Kvetch of the Day: What is Belichick up to?
- mikereis (GilletteGazette) The Great Gronk: Top five amazing plays in Gronk’s career.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Paul Burmeister (ProFootballTalk) Guest FMIA: On USFL being a ‘fork in the road’ for players and what’s next for upstart league.
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Scout’s Notebook: Five scariest QBs entering 2022 NFL season; where Gronk ranks among top TEs of all time.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Patriots restructure David Andrews’ contract.
- Albert Breer and Conor Orr (SI) 2022 NFL offseason: Best and worst moves, MVPs and More. Which team didn’t do enough this offseason and could struggle this season? Breer says Patriots.
- Michael Renner (PFF) 2022 NFL secondary rankings. Patriots 26th in the “Serious Flaws” tier.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) 10 biggest remaining roster holes heading into training camp.
- NFL Total Access (NFL.com) Scott Pioli, Adam Rank: 3 Year 2 QBs with most potential in 2022. (3.10 min. video)
- NFL Nation (ESPN) Surprise offseason standouts for all 32 NFL teams: Under-the-radar players to know from minicamp workouts. Patriots: WR Tre Nixon.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) The 10 non-superstars who could shape the 2022 NFL season. DeVante Parker included.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Ranking NFL’s top 5 rookie WRs of 2022 by expected production. No Pats.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Best bargain NFL players at premium positions. Matt Judon included.
- Brad Spielberger (PFF) Ranking the top 32 NFL contracts ahead of the 2022 season.
- Sam Monson (PFF) Best NFL receivers against man and zone coverages. No Pats.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) 2022 NFL Preview: NY Jets finally have reasons for optimism.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) In settlement talks with Deshaun Watson, NFL insisted on at least one-year suspension
- Charles Robinson (ProFootballTalk) By leaking 1-year suspension target for Deshaun Watson, NFL is already applying pressure to case’s arbitrator
- Madeline Coleman (SI) Watson’s NFL disciplinary hearing slated to begin Tuesday, per report.
- Jeff German and Briana Erickson (Las Vegas Review-Journal) Raiders lawsuits, complaints since 2013.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Raiders continue to face allegations of workplace misconduct.
