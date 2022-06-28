New England Patriots links 6/28/22 - Not your average Smith and Jones

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault highlights TE Jonnu Smith’s appearance on NFL Network talking Year 2 with Pats, Mac Jones and TE University.
- Patriots.com gives us some takeaways from Julian Edelman’s appearance on ‘I Am Athlete’ podcast: Edelman discussed his retirement, Bill Belichick and more on Monday’s episode of the popular podcast.
- Player 1-on-1 with Jalen Mills. (3.16 min. video)
- Patriots All Access: OTA Recap; One-on-one with DB Jalen Mills; Preview of Richard Seymour’s upcoming Pro Football Hall of Fame induction. All that and more. (19 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Sean T. McGuire relays Jonnu Smith on how Mac Jones continues to impress; Plus, Smith seems confident in an improved 2022 campaign.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Mac Jones shows promise in this statistic with changed offensive line.
- Nick O’Malley notes Julian Edelman thinks Mac Jones can be a good QB if he ‘doesn’t smell his own roses.’
- Phil Perry’s NFL QB tiers: Mac Jones ranks in the “Good” category entering Year 2.
- Evan Lazar counts down the most important Patriots players heading into the 2022 season. No. 9 Jalen Mills.
- Sean T. McGuire highlights The Athletic’s Jeff Howe citing the trade for former Miami Dolphins wideout DeVante Parker as New England’s best offseason move.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Stueber Search: Patriots’ rookie and former Michigan offensive lineman Andrew Stueber remains absent from team activities.
- Tom E. Curran explains how Cleveland’s dysfunction is New England’s gain. “Now, the Patriots are one of the crabs in the bucket along with Cleveland, Miami, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Denver, Indy, etc. When bad news hits those teams, prayers up, but that’s good news in New England.”
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) NFL front-office rankings: Belichick, Patriots plummeting? PFF’s latest rankings have New England’s brain trust dipping toward the middle of the pack.
- Nathan Middleton (GilletteGazette) 17 Elite Patriots who could be heading to the Hall of Fame.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Former New England players Martellus Bennett and Julian Edelman are still upset at Jimmy G sitting out two games in 2016.
- Greg Dudek notes San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch had a brief stop with the Patriots, but he took important lessons from it, including ‘how he saw the Patriots approach player development with their ability to have streamline messaging throughout the organization’.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) After winning two Super Bowls with New England, Tully Banta-Cain is advancing toward winning America’s Got Talent.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) QB Pioneer & former Patriots WR Marlin Briscoe passes away: Briscoe will forever hold a unique place in the history of the Patriots, despite having played in Foxboro for only one season.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph discuss which rookies will have the biggest impact in year one, as well as overall; More. (41 min.)
- Podcast: Matt Dolloff & Alex Barth take an early look ahead to Training Camp. (52 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: Danny Woodhead’s second athletic life on the links is a model for retired players; Plus, remembering Tony Siragusa, Rob Gronkowski stories from Josh McDaniels and more.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Jonnu Smith: Mac Jones has so much ability and so much dog in him.
- Seth Galina (PFF) 2022 NFL linebacker unit rankings. Patriots 19th.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Ranking NFL’s top 10 linebackers entering 2022. No Pats.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Ranking NFL’s top 5 rookie RBs of 2022 by expected production: Backs on the best offenses will thrive.
- Brad Spielberger (PFF) Every AFC team’s best contract. Patriots: WR Kendrick Bourne (Three years, $15 million; 2 years, $9.75 million in cash remaining.)
- Joseph Salvador (SI) Julian Edelman takes Martellus Bennett’s side in 2016 Jimmy Garoppolo drama.
- Jacob Camenker (Sporting News) Jimmy Garoppolo trade rumors: Why latest injury update could cause market for 49ers QB to heat up.
- Chad Reuter (NFL.com) Projecting the 2022 Offensive All-Rookie Team. No Pats.
- Mike Florio (ProFootallTalk) How independent is the NFL’s new Disciplinary Officer?
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Texans are sued for enabling Deshaun Watson’s alleged misconduct.
- Ryan Young (Yahoo! Sports) Daniel Snyder refused to accept subpoena from Congress amid investigation.
