New England Patriots links 6/28/22 - Not your average Smith and Jones

Daily news and links for Tuesday

By Marima
NFL: New England Patriots at New York Jets
Jonnu Smith and Mac Jones
TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Sean T. McGuire relays Jonnu Smith on how Mac Jones continues to impress; Plus, Smith seems confident in an improved 2022 campaign.
  • Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Mac Jones shows promise in this statistic with changed offensive line.
  • Nick O’Malley notes Julian Edelman thinks Mac Jones can be a good QB if he ‘doesn’t smell his own roses.’
  • Phil Perry’s NFL QB tiers: Mac Jones ranks in the “Good” category entering Year 2.
  • Evan Lazar counts down the most important Patriots players heading into the 2022 season. No. 9 Jalen Mills.
  • Sean T. McGuire highlights The Athletic’s Jeff Howe citing the trade for former Miami Dolphins wideout DeVante Parker as New England’s best offseason move.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Stueber Search: Patriots’ rookie and former Michigan offensive lineman Andrew Stueber remains absent from team activities.
  • Tom E. Curran explains how Cleveland’s dysfunction is New England’s gain. “Now, the Patriots are one of the crabs in the bucket along with Cleveland, Miami, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Denver, Indy, etc. When bad news hits those teams, prayers up, but that’s good news in New England.”
  • Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) NFL front-office rankings: Belichick, Patriots plummeting? PFF’s latest rankings have New England’s brain trust dipping toward the middle of the pack.
  • Nathan Middleton (GilletteGazette) 17 Elite Patriots who could be heading to the Hall of Fame.
  • Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Former New England players Martellus Bennett and Julian Edelman are still upset at Jimmy G sitting out two games in 2016.
  • Greg Dudek notes San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch had a brief stop with the Patriots, but he took important lessons from it, including ‘how he saw the Patriots approach player development with their ability to have streamline messaging throughout the organization’.
  • Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) After winning two Super Bowls with New England, Tully Banta-Cain is advancing toward winning America’s Got Talent.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) QB Pioneer & former Patriots WR Marlin Briscoe passes away: Briscoe will forever hold a unique place in the history of the Patriots, despite having played in Foxboro for only one season.
  • Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph discuss which rookies will have the biggest impact in year one, as well as overall; More. (41 min.)
  • Podcast: Matt Dolloff & Alex Barth take an early look ahead to Training Camp. (52 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

EXTRACURRICULAR

