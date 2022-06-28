The New England Patriots’ college scouting department has seen several changes this offseason. The latest involves area scout Matt Evans, who recently received a promotion: according to his LinkedIn account, he will be working as a national scout moving forward.

Evans originally joined the Patriots last offseason after having spent the previous seven years with the Washington Commanders. Upon his arrival in New England, he took over the vacant southeast area scouting role that was previously held by current college scouting director Camren Williams.

After just one year at the job, Evans already earned himself a bigger role within the Williams-led department. His performance apparently justifies the move, as does his experience.

Following a five-year career at the University of New Hampshire — one that later earned him a spot in the school’s Hall of Fame — Evans went unselected in the NFL’s 2013 draft. He received invitations to the Patriots’ and Philadelphia Eagles’ rookie minicamps but did not sign a contract.

Eventually, he transitioned into personnel work. He first served as a player personnel assistant in Washington in 2014, and then joined the club’s scouting department: he was initially responsible for the northeast region (2015-18) and later the southeast area (2019-20). In 2021, he left the then-Football Team to return to New England — finally joining forces with his childhood team.

Evans’ promotion to the national level is just the latest move within the Patriots’ scouting department. The team promoted Camren Williams from national scout to director of college scouting, while losing the likes of Brandon Yeargan (national scout, to Las Vegas) and D.J. Debick (midwest area scout, to Houston).

Additionally, director of player personnel Dave Ziegler left to take over as the Las Vegas Raiders’ general manager. Former head of the college scouting department Matt Groh was picked as Ziegler’s successor.