New England Patriots links 6/29/22 - Intercepting the narrative: Ball-hawking safeties on tap

Daily news and links for Wednesday

By Marima
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots
Kyle Dugger carries the ball after an INT vs. Jacksonville
TEAM TALK

  • Mike Dussault tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Will second-year free agents make a jump?
  • Mike Dussault highlights five takeaways from Richard Seymour’s appearance on “Pats from the Past.” On the Pats veterans that helped him make the transition to the NFL, on long-time coach Romeo Crennel; More.
  • Good Morning Football: Jonnu Smith shares his biggest focus heading into ‘22 season. (6.12 min. video)
  • Patriots Unfiltered 6/28: Julian Edelman on ‘I Am Athlete’ podcast, Mac Jones in Year 2, Surprise roster cuts. (2 hrs)
  • Pats from the Past: Richard Seymour. (37.35 min.)

LOCAL LINKS

  • Richard Bernard (GilletteGazette) Patriots ball hawking safeties will dominate in 2022.
  • Evan Lazar counts down the most important Patriots players heading into the 2022 season. No. 8 Jonathan Jones.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Strange Synergy: The rookie deal for OL Cole Strange is already providing a return on investment for the Patriots.
  • Keagan Stiefel reports Jerod Mayo was named among the NFL’s best young assistant coaches.
  • Keagan Steifel notes PFF identifies Kendrick Bourne as having the Patriots’ most valuable veteran contract.
  • Khari Thompson feels the Patriots will be pushing the boundaries of fan patience this year with big changes coming in 2023.
  • Tom E. Curran uses Julian Edelman’s comments to revisit the “fascinating” tension at the Patriots’ quarterback position during the 2016 season. /Glory days, eh Tom?
  • Alex Reimer thinks Julian Edelman’s criticism of Jimmy Garoppolo indicates why he was actually traded.
  • Adam London highlights Julian Edelman’s concern about the Patriots in 2022. Mac Jones’ plate could be full in the upcoming season.
  • Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Patriots icon Julian Edelman clears up comeback.
  • Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots Team Notebook: One of the big discussions following Edelman’s retirement was whether or not he should be considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame; More.
  • Khari Thompson relays NFL Network insider Peter Schrager, who goes all-in on ‘dark-horse MVP candidate’ Mac Jones in Year 2.
  • Mike Cole sees the Mac Jones hype train picking up speed; Is he worth MVP bet consideration?
  • Sophie Weller notes Jason McCourty says former Patriots Randy Moss, Chad Johnson, and Julian Edelman are in his top 5 trash-talking receivers.
  • Keagan Stiefel notes former Pats CB Aqib Talib is set to join the new Amazon football broadcast. /He was great.
  • Ethan Hurwitz (Patriots Country) DJ Van Noy? Ex-Patriots LB hosts wacky Twitter debate.
  • Logan Mullen hears from Braxton Berrios on how being cut by the Patriots has earned a two-year, $12 million contract this offseason to stay in New York with the Jets. Berrios has no ill will towards the Pats.

NATIONAL NEWS

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Deshaun Watson fallout: What happens if Browns QB is suspended for a year? Cleveland’s 2022 options, and more.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: NFL “more likely” to accept 6-8 game suspension of Deshaun Watson and not appeal.
  • John Breech (CBS Sports) Deshaun Watson suspension decision: QB’s disciplinary hearing with NFL will have one of these three outcomes
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Deshaun Watson hearing is expected to last “several days.”

