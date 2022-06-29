New England Patriots links 6/29/22 - Intercepting the narrative: Ball-hawking safeties on tap

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Will second-year free agents make a jump?
- Mike Dussault highlights five takeaways from Richard Seymour’s appearance on “Pats from the Past.” On the Pats veterans that helped him make the transition to the NFL, on long-time coach Romeo Crennel; More.
- Good Morning Football: Jonnu Smith shares his biggest focus heading into ‘22 season. (6.12 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered 6/28: Julian Edelman on ‘I Am Athlete’ podcast, Mac Jones in Year 2, Surprise roster cuts. (2 hrs)
- Pats from the Past: Richard Seymour. (37.35 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Richard Bernard (GilletteGazette) Patriots ball hawking safeties will dominate in 2022.
- Evan Lazar counts down the most important Patriots players heading into the 2022 season. No. 8 Jonathan Jones.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Strange Synergy: The rookie deal for OL Cole Strange is already providing a return on investment for the Patriots.
- Keagan Stiefel reports Jerod Mayo was named among the NFL’s best young assistant coaches.
- Keagan Steifel notes PFF identifies Kendrick Bourne as having the Patriots’ most valuable veteran contract.
- Khari Thompson feels the Patriots will be pushing the boundaries of fan patience this year with big changes coming in 2023.
- Tom E. Curran uses Julian Edelman’s comments to revisit the “fascinating” tension at the Patriots’ quarterback position during the 2016 season. /Glory days, eh Tom?
- Alex Reimer thinks Julian Edelman’s criticism of Jimmy Garoppolo indicates why he was actually traded.
- Adam London highlights Julian Edelman’s concern about the Patriots in 2022. Mac Jones’ plate could be full in the upcoming season.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Patriots icon Julian Edelman clears up comeback.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots Team Notebook: One of the big discussions following Edelman’s retirement was whether or not he should be considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame; More.
- Khari Thompson relays NFL Network insider Peter Schrager, who goes all-in on ‘dark-horse MVP candidate’ Mac Jones in Year 2.
- Mike Cole sees the Mac Jones hype train picking up speed; Is he worth MVP bet consideration?
- Sophie Weller notes Jason McCourty says former Patriots Randy Moss, Chad Johnson, and Julian Edelman are in his top 5 trash-talking receivers.
- Keagan Stiefel notes former Pats CB Aqib Talib is set to join the new Amazon football broadcast. /He was great.
- Ethan Hurwitz (Patriots Country) DJ Van Noy? Ex-Patriots LB hosts wacky Twitter debate.
- Logan Mullen hears from Braxton Berrios on how being cut by the Patriots has earned a two-year, $12 million contract this offseason to stay in New York with the Jets. Berrios has no ill will towards the Pats.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Conor Orr (SI) Ten possible first-time NFL Pro Bowlers in 2022. No Pats.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Ranking NFL’s top defensive linemen of 2022. No Pats.
- Chad Reuter (NFL.com) Projecting the 2022 defensive, specialist all-rookie team. No Pats.
- Anthony Holzman-Escareno (NFL.com) Building the best NFL team money can buy under the 2022 salary cap. Mike Onwenu included.
- Alex Kay (Bleacher Report) Predicting where the top remaining 2022 NFL free agents will sign. EDGE Trey Flowers: New England Patriots
- Tyler Greenawalt (Yahoo! Sports) Report: Aqib Talib joins Amazon’s Thursday Night Football team. /Must-see TV.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Inaugural Awards of Excellence winners to be honored this week.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Deshaun Watson fallout: What happens if Browns QB is suspended for a year? Cleveland’s 2022 options, and more.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: NFL “more likely” to accept 6-8 game suspension of Deshaun Watson and not appeal.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) Deshaun Watson suspension decision: QB’s disciplinary hearing with NFL will have one of these three outcomes
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Deshaun Watson hearing is expected to last “several days.”
