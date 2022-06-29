Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Patriots fans and fans across the country.

In an attempt to make life as easy as possible for their future starting quarterback, the New England Patriots made some major investments in their offensive skill position group over the last two years.

In 2021, wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor as well as tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith were signed to multi-year free agency contracts. Earlier this offseason, the team furthermore added to its wideout room by acquiring DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton via trade and second-round draft choice, respectively. Additionally, it placed the second-round restricted free agency tender on Jakobi Meyers.

Those seven, together with veteran running back James White, are projected as the primary receiving weapons for QB1 Mac Jones in 2022.

Who will be the most productive among them, however? And will any surprise contributors emerge currently not listed among that core group (such as minicamp standout Tre Nixon)? Those are some of the biggest questions for the New England offense heading into Jones’ sophomore campaign — and questions we will now forward to you.

SB Nation’s Reacts survey is asking you to give your predictions for the Patriots’ leaders in catches, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns this year. So, who gets your votes?

