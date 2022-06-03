Past Patriots on NFL 90-man rosters entering 2022

“You can run all of the lists that you run and count them up however you want to count them up. However you want to count them up, I think we’ll be up there pretty high.”

That was what Bill Belichick had to say during a 2017 press conference when asked about the tally of former New England Patriots under contract around the NFL between active rosters, practice squads and reserve lists.

The tally is subject to change with the transaction wire. And as of this June, with locker rooms currently expanded to 90, the tally of past Patriots sits at 105.

Which teams feature the most and which teams feature the fewest entering 2022? Here’s a flip through the rolodex in descending order.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — 10

QB Jarrett Stidham

RB Brandon Bolden

FB Jakob Johnson

TE Jacob Hollister

G Jermaine Eluemunor

DE Chandler Jones

DE Tashawn Bower

DE Gerri Green

CB Cre’Von LeBlanc

S Duron Harmon

Under general manager Dave Ziegler, head coach Josh McDaniels and a staff that ranges from Mick Lombardi as offensive coordinator to Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator, the Raiders lead the way in Patriots connections. The latest would be quarterback Jarrett Stidham in a May trade. Six members of the Las Vegas roster were in Foxborough last campaign. New England is slated to revisit them at Allegiant Stadium both in the upcoming preseason and regular season.

DENVER BRONCOS — 8

FB Andrew Beck

TE Eric Saubert

TE Eric Tomlinson

OT Calvin Anderson

G Ben Braden

DT Mike Purcell

LB Alex Singleton

P Corliss Waitman

The tenures of the eight now in general manager George Paton’s fold proved to be brief. A 2019 undrafted tight end who received $115,000 in guarantees from the Patriots stands among them. So does a punter who departed from New England’s practice squad for a 53-man roster opportunity last December before landing in Denver.

HOUSTON TEXANS — 8

RB Rex Burkhead

FB Paul Quessenberry

OT Jordan Steckler

WR Brandin Cooks

WR Phillip Dorsett

DE Derek Rivers

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill

S Terrence Brooks

Longtime Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio’s Texans include eight roster ties, as well. A pair of onetime New England trade acquisitions in Brandin Cooks and Phillip Dorsett can be found on Houston’s receiver depth chart. Along the defensive front, so can 2016 and 2017 draft picks by way of Eastern Illinois and Youngstown State.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — 7

RB Sony Michel

DT Adam Butler

LB Calvin Munson

LB Elandon Roberts

CB Keion Crossen

CB D’Angelo Ross

S Eric Rowe

Nine players from New England’s past were in Miami’s present when the AFC East sides met in the January finale. Brian Flores has since left the division, but familiarity remains with the Dolphins under new head coach Mike McDaniel. On the roster reside a trio of names who had their draft cards filled out by the Patriots, beginning as high as No. 31 overall with rusher Sony Michel.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — 5

QB Tom Brady

RB Kenjon Barner

G Shaq Mason

DT Akiem Hicks

S Logan Ryan

In March, the unretirement of a seven-time Super Bowl champion was followed by the trade for a right guard who was blocking for two of them. And in the months since then, the Buccaneers have gained connections on defensive line and defensive backfield in Akiem Hicks and Logan Ryan.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — 5

QB Jacoby Brissett

G Hjalte Froholdt

DE Chase Winovich

LS Charley Hughlett

P Corey Bojorquez

The Patriots sent outside linebacker Chase Winovich to the Browns as the new league year began in exchange for inside linebacker Mack Wilson. Under center and on the interior, Cleveland’s roster carries another two players once drafted by New England between the third and fourth rounds.

ATLANTA FALCONS — 5

RB Cordarrelle Patterson

WR Damiere Byrd

G Colby Gossett

DT Nick Thurman

K Younghoe Koo

Cordarrelle Patterson logged four touchdowns on offense during his lone regular season with the Patriots, starting five games between wide receiver and running back on the way to Super Bowl LIII. He averaged 28.8 yards per kickoff return with one more trip to the end zone in the process. Also in Atlanta is another recent Pro Bowler in Younghoe Koo. The kicker spent under two weeks on the New England practice squad in 2019 and became the NFL’s scoring leader in 2020.

TENNESSEE TITANS — 5

WR Cody Hollister

WR Mason Kinsey

G Corey Levin

G Jordan Roos

S A.J. Moore

A Titans roster overseen by general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel includes two players who broke into the league with New England. It also includes wideout Mason Kinsey and guard Corey Levin. Both of whom made return trips to Tennessee after Patriots transactions.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — 4

WR Andre Baccellia

TE Stephen Anderson

OT Eric Smith

CB Nate Brooks

The Cardinals agreed to terms with tight end Stephen Anderson in April. The former Cal walk-on wide receiver earned Super Bowl LIII ring with the Patriots as part of the 53-man roster after spending all of the 2018 regular season on the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — 4

WR Corey Coleman

WR Josh Gordon

G Joe Thuney

LB Shilique Calhoun

A year after New England placed the franchise tag on 2016 third-round pick Joe Thuney, the ironman left guard signed a five-year, $80 million pact with Kansas City. A total of 17 starts and 1,185 offensive snaps followed in 2021.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — 4

RB Devine Ozigbo

TE Kahale Warring

OT Jerald Hawkins

DT Albert Huggins

Waived by the Patriots after two draft investments were made at running back to begin May, Devin Ozigbo re-signed with an organization he has thrice been part of. The Saints then added tight end Kahale Warring, whom New England claimed during the 2021 preseason, last month.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — 4

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

TE Troy Fumagalli

TE Jordan Matthews

K Robbie Gould

Tight end Troy Fumagalli spent last year on New England’s injured reserve and joined San Francisco as a free agent in May. A 2014 Patriots second-rounder also continues in the conversation for general manager John Lynch. The same goes for 39-year-old kicker Robbie Gould, who was in training camp with New England back in 2005.

CHICAGO BEARS — 3

TE James O’Shaughnessy

DT Angelo Blackson

CB BoPete Keyes

BoPete Keyes marks the most recent Patriot now with the Bears. The cornerback out of Tulane was signed to New England’s practice squad last November only to be released the next day. He finished the year on Chicago’s practice squad and reached a futures contract.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — 3

WR DeAndre Carter

LB Kyle Van Noy

CB J.C. Jackson

After 2021 Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro J.C. Jackson stepped into the cornerback room on a five-year, $82.5 million deal, the Chargers added a Patriots All-Decade selection to the linebacker room. Kyle Van Noy had been released by New England before the official start of free agency in March.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — 3

LB Brandon King

CB Stephon Gilmore

CB Kenny Moore II

The 2020 NFL Defensive Player of the Year signed a two-year contract with the Colts in April that brings $14 million guaranteed. And in Indianapolis, cornerback Stephon Gilmore finds himself alongside two players who signed with the Patriots as undrafted rookies in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — 3

QB Taylor Heinicke

OT Aaron Monteiro

LB De’Jon Harris

Two Washington players made previous tours on New England’s practice squad in quarterback Taylor Heinicke and offensive tackle Aaron Monteiro. As for linebacker De’Jon Harris, the Arkansas Razorback entered the league as a 2020 Patriots UDFA.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — 3

WR Marvin Hall

DT Malcom Brown

LB Rashod Berry

Defensive tackle Malcom Brown recorded 57 tackles and two sacks through 17 starts last go-round with Jacksonville. The No. 32 overall pick in the 2015 draft is alongside prior Patriots out wide and off the edges entering the summer.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — 3

CB Justin Coleman

CB Mike Jackson

LS Tyler Ott

A former Patriots waiver claim in Justin Coleman and a former Patriots trade acquisition in Mike Jackson are on Seattle’s cornerback depth chart. And on special teams is Tyler Ott, who has appeared in every contest for the Seahawks over the past five years. Before then, the long snapper out of Harvard set foot in the league as an undrafted rookie with New England in 2014. He returned the subsequent offseason.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — 3

WR Gunner Olszewski

DT Montravius Adams

LS Christian Kuntz

The Patriots declined to tender wide receiver Gunner Olszewski as a restricted free agent in March. To the Steelers the 2019 rookie minicamp tryout and 2020 first-team All-Pro returner went on a two-year deal.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — 2

C Ted Karras

CB Mike Hilton

Upon heading back to the Patriots on a one-year, $3 million pact, Ted Karras started 13 games and played in all 17 between right guard, left guard and center. A three-year, $18 million contract with the Bengals was the byproduct in March. In Cincinnati, the 2016 sixth-round pick is joined by slot corner Mike Hilton, who spent a week on New England’s practice squad during their rookie seasons.

NEW YORK GIANTS — 2

OT Korey Cunningham

G Jamil Douglas

Head coach Brian Daboll’s Giants offensive line includes two from New England’s archives. Korey Cunningham was acquired by the Patriots in 2019, while Jamil Douglas was a member of the practice squad for Super Bowl LI.

DETROIT LIONS — 2

OT Dan Skipper

K Riley Patterson

Riley Patterson had signed to New England’s practice squad last October after twice working out of the organization. The rookie kicker departed the following month for a place on Detroit’s 53-man roster. He proceeded to go 13-of-14 on field goals and 16-of-16 on extra points.

NEW YORK JETS — 2

WR Braxton Berrios

OT Conor McDermott

The Jets retained slot receiver and reigning first-team All-Pro returner Braxton Berrios on a two-year, $12 million contract in March. Also retained was offensive tackle Conor McDermott. Both entered the league with the Patriots in the sixth round, one draft apart.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — 2

DE Frank Herron

CB Rashaan Melvin

The Patriots signed defensive lineman Frank Herron as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2018. Three years prior, cornerback Rashaan Melvin had been claimed by New England off waivers.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — 2

FB Ben Mason

DT Isaiah Mack

Ben Mason became a Raven in the fifth round of the 2021 draft. The fullback by way of Michigan then became a Patriot after clearing waivers and signing to the practice squad on Labor Day weekend. He made his way back to Baltimore on a futures deal in January.

BUFFALO BILLS — 1

WR Jake Kumerow

Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Jake Kumerow spent two weeks on New England’s practice squad in 2017. The veteran wide receiver has since appeared in 40 NFL games, including 21 over the past two years with the Bills. In 2021, he saw a career-high 264 snaps on special teams.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — 1

QB Danny Etling

“Well, that was one of the most exciting plays I’ve seen in preseason, I must say,” New England’s head coach said after Danny Etling ran for an 86-yard bootleg touchdown in August 2018. The seventh-round quarterback from Purdue and LSU spent his rookie year on the Patriots’ practice squad. He joined Green Bay’s practice squad last winter and circled back on a futures contract to begin 2022.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — 1

CB Troy Hill

In December 2015, the Patriots were awarded Troy Hill off waivers. The undrafted cornerback would be let go five days later. Since then, Hill has traveled to St. Louis, Cleveland and now Los Angeles. The Oregon Duck led the league in defensive touchdowns in 2020. His résumé includes three sacks, three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and seven interceptions through 43 NFL starts.

And then there were three without one.

But 43 of the 105 players currently signed elsewhere around the league penned their first NFL deals with New England. They did so as draft picks, as part of undrafted classes and as part of the International Player Pathway Program. Or, in the case of one Navy product who served five years in the U.S. Marine Corps, as a street free agent.