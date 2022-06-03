New England Patriots links 6/03/22 - Judge-ing the system; Losing Wynn? Godchaux finds consistency; More!

TEAM TALK
- Best photos from Patriots OTAs on Thursday.
- Patriots Unfiltered 6/2: Minicamp preview, next Patriots Hall of Famer?
LOCAL LINKS
- Zack Cox notes Kendrick Bourne reveals the Patriots have a ‘new system’ on offense: ‘New words, new terminology. That’s the biggest thing.’
- Jake Levin suggests Kendrick Bourne may have provided a clue for who’s replaced Josh McDaniels, when he singled out the work of Joe Judge.
- Nathan Middleton (GilletteGazette) The road to 12-5: An intriguing path for the Pats to win the AFC East in 2022.
- Arnav Sharma (Patriots Country) Strange twist: Patriots top pick impressing in OTAs.
- Andrew Callahan finds Bill Belichick and the Patriots are seeing the same old Malcolm Butler in practice.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) In Godchaux we trust: DT key to Patriots run defense in 2022.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Hightower high road: Belichick mum on Patriots linebacker.
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Mailbag: What would transition to Shanahan style-sffense look like for Patriots? More.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: Will Patriots trade Isaiah Wynn before the season starts? More.
- Adam London relays NFL analyst Matt Bowen who believes the Pats are the best fit for free agent, and former Patriots 4th-round pick, Trey Flowers.
- Chris Mason notes Dan Campbell’s Lions are taking a similar approach to the Pats in naming offensive play-caller.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Boston Strong: Patriots offer video support to the Celtics.
- Nick O’Malley reports former Rams, Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans, Jets, Buccaneers, Dolphins, Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick retires. /Heh heh.
- Patriots Talk podcast: Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry talk with the New York Daily News’ Jets beat reporter, DJ Bien-Aime. Is it time to take the Jets seriously? (22 min.)
- Next Pats podcast: Phil Perry talks with Texas Tech offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, who previously worked with Bailey Zappe, about the young QB’s potential and why he compares him to Drew Brees. (53 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) Bold predictions for 2022 NFL season: Pats fall into irrelevance. 1) The Patriots finish 14th(!) in the AFC pecking order. /That prediction is more bald than bold.
- Albert Breer (SI) Josh McDaniels explains all the lessons he’s learned. New Raiders coach opens up about his experiences with Broncos and Patriots, as he and longtime friend Dave Ziegler start something new in Las Vegas.
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) Overrated and underrated NFL offseason storylines.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) NFL no longer will require COVID-19 surveillance testing.
- Ben Fischer (SportsBusinessJournal) NFL: No current plans for Australia game.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Last year, Tom Brady earned a record $9.5 million last year through NFLPA deals.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Ryan Fitzpatrick retires from NFL: Ranking FitzMagic’s nine most memorable stops.
- Nick Wagoner (NFL.com) Frank Gore signs one-day deal with San Francisco 49ers, officially retires as member of team that drafted him.
- Nick Selbe (SI) Ryan Fitzpatrick is already in talks for broadcasting gig, per report.
- Andrew Marshand (NY Post) Jason Garrett is a candidate to replace Drew Brees at NBC. /‘Eesh...
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Deshaun Watson offered each plaintiff $100,000 last year, but required “aggressive” NDA.
Loading comments...