New England Patriots links 6/03/22 - Judge-ing the system; Losing Wynn? Godchaux finds consistency; More!

Daily news and links for Friday

By Marima
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Davon Godchaux makes a tackle
Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Adam Schein (NFL.com) Bold predictions for 2022 NFL season: Pats fall into irrelevance. 1) The Patriots finish 14th(!) in the AFC pecking order. /That prediction is more bald than bold.
  • Albert Breer (SI) Josh McDaniels explains all the lessons he’s learned. New Raiders coach opens up about his experiences with Broncos and Patriots, as he and longtime friend Dave Ziegler start something new in Las Vegas.
  • Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) Overrated and underrated NFL offseason storylines.
  • Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) NFL no longer will require COVID-19 surveillance testing.
  • Ben Fischer (SportsBusinessJournal) NFL: No current plans for Australia game.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Last year, Tom Brady earned a record $9.5 million last year through NFLPA deals.
  • Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Ryan Fitzpatrick retires from NFL: Ranking FitzMagic’s nine most memorable stops.
  • Nick Wagoner (NFL.com) Frank Gore signs one-day deal with San Francisco 49ers, officially retires as member of team that drafted him.
  • Nick Selbe (SI) Ryan Fitzpatrick is already in talks for broadcasting gig, per report.
  • Andrew Marshand (NY Post) Jason Garrett is a candidate to replace Drew Brees at NBC. /‘Eesh...

EXTRACURRICULAR

More From Pats Pulpit

