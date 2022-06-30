New England Patriots links 6/30/22 - Getting all defensive: DBs, DL have their work cut out for them

TEAM TALK
- Patriots announce full 2022 schedule.
- Mike Dussault discusses Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback.
- Behind the scenes: Patriots throwback jersey video shoot. (1 min. video)
- Do Your Life: John Hannah. (10 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Evan Lazar counts down the most important Patriots players heading into the 2022 season. No. 7 David Andrews.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots best 3 offseason moves. 3. Trading for LB Mack Wilson.
- Alex Barth posts a video of Mac Jones throwing with WRs Nelson Agholor and Tre Nixon in California.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (GilletteGazette) Patriots’ trend points to breakout season for Rhamondre Stevenson: New England has a history of running backs excelling in Year 2.
- Scott Neville notes Mac Jones is following in Tom Brady’s footsteps with offseason workout. Jones and his weapons continue to build chemistry.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Behind the scenes from filming Patriots red jersey reveal.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Patriots defensive backfield analysis.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Hot corner or hot seat? Patriots CB Jojuan Williams faces uphill roster battle.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Weakest link: Patriots DL among worst in NFL? In a league that demands a pass rush in order to be successful, New England too often fails to produce pressure.
- Scott Neville relays ESPN+ Insider Ben Linsey identifying the biggest weakness on the roster. “The Patriots’ starting outside cornerbacks are Jalen Mills and either Terrance Mitchell or the recently unretired Malcolm Butler, as things stand right now. That talent doesn’t line up with what New England has done on defense in recent years, including last season, when it ranked second in Cover 1 rate. It doesn’t require much imagination to see that cornerback group getting exposed in a man-heavy scheme. That could force the Patriots into more zone coverage in 2022.”
- Arnav Sharma (Patriots Country) Better late than never: Super Bowl hero Jason McCourty explains how the Patriots can improve.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots Team Notebook: The feeling seems to be that we’ll see more of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones potentially pushing the ball downfield more this season; Harry remains on the roster but he’s up against a crowded receiving group that will likely see his run come to an end at some point; More.
- Varun (GilletteGazette) 2022 NFL Awards: Patriots’ edition.
- Phil Perry notes that it didn’t take long for ex-Patriots OC Josh McDaniels to win over Derek Carr.
- One Patriots Place podcast: Clare, Murph, & Steve are joined by Mark Schofield to talk all things Patriots. (66 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Clare discuss TE Jonnu Smith’s comments on the ‘dog’ in Mac Jones, why Mac is poised for a better year in 2022, and how Cole Strange’s rookie contract provides good value. (49 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) One potential first-time Pro Bowler from each AFC team. Patriots: Christian Barmore.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) Ranking the NFL’s top 10 kickers entering 2022. No. 10 Nick Folk.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Overvalued players on every AFC team. Patriots: Malcolm Butler.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Deshaun Watson’s potential suspension carries varying financial ramifications.
- Mike DeCourcy (Yahoo! Sports) Magnitude of Browns’ brainless deal for Deshaun Watson coming into focus.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL hires an in-house betting boss.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Ryan Young (Yahoo! Sports) Deshaun Watson’s NFL disciplinary hearing to resume Thursday after quiet first 2 days.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Deshaun Watson case could be headed to court, eventually.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Judge in Brian Flores case grants NFL’s motion to keep financial information secret, for now.
