One of the New England Patriots’ planes has again been repurposed for a good cause. As was confirmed by the club’s German social media account, @PatsDeutsch, the plane flew to Germany over the weekend to pick up U.S. soldiers and bring them home for Memorial Day.

The tweet was shared in response to a question about the plane being spotted at Frankfurt-Hahn Airport, roughly 75 miles west of the German city of Frankfurt (where the Patriots might be playing a regular season game in 2022).

Wenn wir unseren Flieger nicht brauchen, wird er für Charter-Flüge oder zivile Transporte Militärangehöriger eingesetzt. ✈️ #GoPats pic.twitter.com/s3IHy0WbfI — Patriots Deutschland (@patsdeutsch) June 4, 2022

“When we do not need our plane, it is being used for charter flights or civil transports of military members,” the tweet reads.

The Boeing 767 is leased for chartered flights by Eastern Airlines when not in use by the team. The Patriots themselves are also employing it for charitable endeavors on a somewhat regular basis.

Most recently, it delivered supplies and medical equipment to Haiti after a devastating earthquake last August. It also flew 500,000 vaccine doses to El Salvador last May and helped bring 1.2 million Covid-19 masks from China to Massachusetts in 2020.

The Patriots additionally employed it to pick up students from Marjory Stoneman-Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida for an anti gun violence rally in Washington D.C. in 2018.