After several weeks of voluntary workouts, the New England Patriots will finally welcome their entire roster to Gillette Stadium next week. On Tuesday, the club will kick off its three-day mandatory minicamp.

Among the players expected to report is starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Wynn will join his teammates after choosing not to participate in the voluntary portion of offseason workouts.

A first-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2018, Wynn is entering the final year of his rookie contract after the club opted to exercise his fifth-year option last spring. The 26-year-old, who started a combined 34 games over the last three years, is projected as the team’s starting left tackle yet again.

Wynn has played some good football when on the field, but his injury history and uneven 2021 campaign are issues potentially impacting his long-term outlook with the organization. His hefty $10.41 million salary cap number this season does not help either, and in combination with him sitting out voluntary offseason workouts — which is his collectively bargained right — created some speculation about his future.

At the moment, however, no surprises are expected. The 26-year-old reporting to minicamp, after all, was always the plan. The mandatory nature of said camp creates a straight-forward setting, after all: unless excused, absent players face potential team discipline.

Apparently, that will not be an issue with Wynn. He will therefore resume his position in the lineup, and be taking the field next to New England’s first-round draft pick, left guard Cole Strange.