New England Patriots links 6/06/22 - OTA opt-outs return for Mandatory Minicamp; RBs, DBs, Mac Jones, More!

- Alexandra Francisco talks about how Kendrick Bourne and Devin Asiasi helped Big Brothers Big Sisters raise awareness about mentorship.
- Alexandra Francisco explains why 17-year-old Alexa Pano is carrying a Patriots bag in the U.S. Women’s Open, the first major of her new professional golf career.
- Highlights: Bill Belichick Presented with the Spirit of Tewaaraton Award. (1.20 min. video)
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Patriots teammates say Mac Jones’ leadership at ‘another level’; Adrian Phillips balancing act; Post-McDaniels era; More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Tweaking the system offensively and defensively?
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: What about the Patriots’ defense?
- Karen Guregian spotlights the top 7 Patriots storylines heading into mandatory minicamp this week.
- Lauren Campbell NFL Rumors: Isaiah Wynn will report to Patriots minicamp; Wynn did participate in OTAs.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Patriots position analysis: Quarterback; Missing players at OTAs.
- Sara Marshall (GilletteGazette) Mac Jones in 2022: Sophomore slump or healthy second-year jump?
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Pierre Strong’s college coach says he can be an every-down back in the NFL.
- Richard Bernard (GilletteGazette) Should Patriots’ running backs be force-fed during brutal 2022 schedule?
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots TE Dalton Keene facing ‘make or break’ season. Keene has been surrounded by promise, but riddled with injury during his tenure.
- Nathan Middleton (GilletteGazette) Cole Strange can accomplish starting aspirations in his first year.
- Adam London discusses Mike Reiss’ outside-the-box suggestion for N’Keal Harry: “Harry’s best chance might be to ask about a possible switch to TE to compete with Asiasi and Keene as TE3 behind Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.”
- Khari Thompson notes Adrian Phillips offered a hint at the Pats’ ‘position-less’ plans for defensive backs this year.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Bill Belichick evaluates a ‘scrapping’ Malcolm Butler in his return from retirement.
- Zack Cox Patriots Rumors: Matt Patricia emerging as ‘early favorite’ to call plays; No final decision, however.
- Dakota Randall Patriots Rumors: Conflicting reports on Isaiah Wynn trade value.
- Zack Cox Patriots Rumors: New England hosting free agent kicker for workout; Tristan Vizcaino last kicked for the Chargers.
- Arnav Sharma (PatriotsCountry) Patriots prevalence: New England players scattered across NFL rosters.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) ‘Patriot Way’: Team plane flew soldiers home for Memorial Day.
- Karen Guregian finds the Patriots firmly in Danny Woodhead’s corner as he heads into the final U.S. Open qualifier.
- Chris Mason tells us how to follow Danny Woodhead in U.S. Open Qualifier today.
- Alex Mullin (GilletteGazette) 2022 Patriots NBA starting five would be elite.
- mikereis (GIlletteGazette) Players of the past: Top 10 memorable players In Patriots history.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss which wideouts will have a bigger impact, :why David Andrews is key on the OL and more Patriots top storylines. (45 min. video)
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: Carson Wentz is making the most of what may be his last shot; Plus, Ryan Fitzpatrick talks about his long career and the decision to walk away. And more on Alex Mack, Kyler Murray and a newsy week in June.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: The 22 most influential NFL people this season includes Sean McVay, Trey Lance and an Amazon VP. No. 16 Bill Belichick, No. 18 Robert Kraft.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Teammates see Patriots QB Mac Jones taking leadership qualities to ‘another level’.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Isaiah Wynn is expected at Patriots minicamp this week.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Could N’Keal Harry move to tight end?
- Ian Hartitz (PFF) 2022 fantasy football team preview: New England Patriots.
- Judy Battista (NFL.com) Eight intriguing storylines to follow at mandatory minicamps.
- Conor McQuiston (PFF) 2022 NFL head coach rankings: Bill Belichick, John Harbaugh and Andy Reid lead the way
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Tight ends who should benefit most from David Njoku’s big deal with Browns
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Return of the PFT mailbag.
- Jesse Pantuosco (Audacy) Zach Wilson’s struggles with accuracy continue at Jets OTAs.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) Tom Brady reveals the most brutal hit he’s ever taken during his 22 years in the NFL.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Tom Brady offers rare public praise of Bill Belichick; Patriots coach to play role in his broadcast future.
- Mary Kay Cabot (Cleveland.com) 24th lawsuit against Deshaun Watson to be filed Monday, attorney Tony Buzbee says.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) The 24 Deshaun Watson trials present a key evidence question: Can evidence of other allegations be introduced?
- Deshaun Watson allegedly offered $100,000 to settle each lawsuit, but his money was rejected for this reason
