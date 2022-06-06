Patriots reportedly work out group of kickers prior to mandatory minicamp

On the eve of mandatory minicamp, the New England Patriots held a workout with a group of kickers.

According to a report Monday from Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed, the group included free agents Matthew Wright, Tristan Vizcaino and John Baron.

Wright, 26, went undrafted out of Central Florida in 2019 after twice earning second-team All-AAC honors. Through stops with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars, Wright has appeared in 17 NFL games to go 25-of-28 on field goals and 13-of-15 on extra points. Waived by Jacksonville in May, his career long arrived from 56 yards out last season. Wright has also been a member of the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers.

Vizcaino, 25, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The Washington product has converted 9-of-10 field goals and 12-of-17 extra points through seven career games since then. Vizcaino spent last campaign between the Los Angeles Chargers’ active roster and practice squad. His previous stints came with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills.

Baron, 26, signed with the Chicago Bears as a rookie free agent in 2019 and joined The Spring League’s Sea Lions in 2021. The left-footed specialist from San Diego State was twice a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award during his Aztecs tenure, which featured first-team and second-team All-Mountain West selections. Baron’s six career field goals from 50-plus yards ranked first in program history. He saw 91.3 percent of his field goals sail through the uprights as a redshirt sophomore.

The Patriots currently stand with veteran Nick Folk and futures signing Quinn Nordin on the kicker depth chart. The latter concluded his rookie season on the practice squad, while the former reached a two-year, $5 million pact in March after going 36-of-39 on field goals and 42-of-47 on extra points.

Minicamp runs Tuesday through Thursday for New England. An additional four sessions of voluntary organized team activities are scheduled to follow this June.