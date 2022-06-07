New England Patriots links 6/07/22 - Hey, it’s Mandatory Minicamp Week!

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault tells us what he’ll be on the lookout for as the Patriots ramp up for their three-day minicamp.
- Photos: Best of Romeo Crennel.
LOCAL LINKS
- Tom E. Curran says minicamp will provide a first full look at the overhauled Patriots roster.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) 9 burning questions for the Patriots ahead of minicamp. 1. How are Joe Judge and Mac Jones syncing?
- Evan Lazar identifies seven things to watch for at Patriots minicamp this week. 2. How will the Patriots look schematically on defense?
- Zack Cox tells us six things we’ll be watching for in Patriots mandatory minicamp. 1. Who’s there (and participating)?
- Chris Mason spotlights 10 minicamp storylines to watch: Mac Jones’ growth, Bill Belichick’s whereabouts; More.
- Alex Barth reminds that just because players are not spotted on the practice field at OTAs does not mean they were not taking part in the offseason workouts entirely.
- Khari Thompson wonders if Isaiah Wynn is safe now that he’s back for mandatory minicamp. /With 90-to-53-man rosters, who can say their future is secure on any team?
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots news, team notebook & NFL notes.
- Ben Volin’s Sunday Football Notes: A look at the most important assistant coaching hires in the NFL this offseason [No Pats]; Giant change in Patriots preseason schedule; More.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Patriots 2021 draft class: Who’s poised for a breakout?
- Dakota Randall thumbnails 10 players impressing coaches so far, including Cole Strange and DeVante Parker.
- Richard Bernard (GilletteGazette) Patriots tight ends can be explosive in 2022!
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Folk safe? Patriots work out trio of kickers. While the Pats are keeping their depth options, the starting job appears to remain securely in the clutches of veteran Nick Folk.
- Andrew Callahan notes that while Bill Belichick hasn’t decided on a new play-caller, Matt Patricia reportedly is ‘an early favorite’.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Robert Kraft turns 81: Happy or Crabby? We’re not sure if the 81-year-old Kraft can drop and give us 20, but it’s clear he’s still bubbling with passion: about both his country and his football team.
- Sean T. McGuire notes Danny Woodhead’s U.S. Open bid comes up short in Qualifier: Woodhead was one of 77 golfers eyeing eight qualifiers.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph discuss Isaiah Wynn’s return, the ‘Shanahanian’ influence on the offense, and the top priority on defense heading into the Pats’ three-day camp.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: Rams reward Aaron Donald in the ultimate show of faith; Plus, the ramifications of the latest Deshaun Watson accusation, Ryan Fitzpatrick’s one career regret and more.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL minicamp storylines include Tom Brady’s return, Aaron Rodgers’ new receivers. Patriots: 1. Who seems to be leading the offensive coaching staff? 2. Who is lining up at Inside linebacker now that now that Dont’a Hightower and Jamie Collins are no longer with the team?
- Abhimanyu Chaudhary (EssentiallySports) Patriots insider Tom E. Curran gives a candid expression on the supposed end of the Bill Belichick era in New England.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Under-the-radar AFC players who can be stars in 2022: Ravens, Patriots running backs primed for big seasons.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) If Sean McVay wants to catch Bill Belichick, McVay will have a considerable head start.
- Anthony Treash (PFF) 2022 NFL slot cornerback rankings.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) Next Gen Stats’ top 10 pass catchers by CROE. No. 4 Kendrick Bourne.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) The NFL’s most underrated players: Offensive and Defensive. No Pats.
- Analysts Debate (NFL.com) Top three NFL defensive players of all time?
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Ranking the 10 best quarterback seasons in NFL history. 3. Tom Brady: 2007.
- Gallery (NFL.com) Ranking the NFL’s biggest contracts for 2022.
- Jacob Camenker (Sporting News) The NFL’s 25 highest-paid players in 2022. No Pats.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Danny Woodhead fails to qualify for US Open. /Aw, too bad.
- Sarah Barshop (ESPN) After nearly 40 seasons coaching in the NFL, Romeo Crennel, 74, announces retirement.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL declines comment on recent developments in Deshaun Watson case
