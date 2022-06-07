Kicker Tristan Vizcaino reportedly attending Patriots mandatory minicamp on tryout basis

Three kickers worked out for the New England Patriots on the eve of mandatory minicamp.

One remained.

Tristan Vizcaino is participating in this week’s practices behind Gillette Stadium on a tryout basis, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. If still unsigned by next week, the Baltimore Ravens intend to bring the 25-year-old free agent in for their three-day minicamp.

Undrafted out of the University of Washington in 2018, Vizcaino has since gone 9-of-10 field goals and 12-of-17 extra points across seven NFL games. His career long stands at 47 yards.

Vizcaino, who has added 14 touchbacks through 32 kickoffs, spent last season between the active roster and practice squad of the Los Angeles Chargers. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound specialist made previous stops with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills.

Sources told Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed that New England also worked out kickers Matthew Wright and John Baron prior to the start of minicamp.

Patriots incumbents Nick Folk and Quinn Nordin were not spotted by reporters during Tuesday’s practice. The former re-signed on a two-year, $5 million contract in March, while the latter reached a futures contract in January after finishing his rookie campaign on the practice squad.