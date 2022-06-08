 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New England Patriots links 6/08/22 - Minicamp recap: Streamlining the offense, Mac dropping dimes; More!

Daily news and links for Wednesday

By Marima
NFL: JUN 07 New England Patriots Minicamp
Hunter Henry runs a drill on Day 1 of minicamp
Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Evan Lazar’s Minicamp Notebook: Patriots’ offensive shift continues as Mac Jones lights up Day One.
  • Alex Barth’s Patriots Minicamp Day 1 notebook: Increasing the intensity. Mac Jones’ big day; Adjustments coming on the O-line? Tide rolling on the D-line; More.
  • Zack CoxMinicamp Observations: Mac Jones’ deep ball shines on Day 1; Attendance check; Play of the day: Jones’ heave to Nixon was a beauty, beating tight coverage by Jonathan Jones. Nixon lined up in the slot on the play, ran a corner route and created just enough separation from the speedy cornerback for Jones to drop the ball in.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots Minicamp Day 1 Notebook: Mac in groove; Matt in charge?
  • Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Instant observations from Day 1 of minicamp. The top takeaway: Mac Jones’ deep ball was a thing of beauty; More.
  • Khari Thompson recaps minicamp Day One: The defense got the better of the offense a few times in Tuesday’s opening practice, but Mac Jones delivered a few highlight plays of his own.
  • Chris Mason offers 10 minicamp observations: Mac Jones wings a 50-yard bomb and a major offensive line shift.
  • Andrew Callahan’s minicamp Day 1: Mac Jones’ near perfect practice, a position change and rookie standouts.
  • Evan Lazar recounts what he saw from QB Mac Jones’ first day of minicamp. At one point, Jones had a string of 23-straight completions, including deep throws to Tre Nixon, Jonnu Smith, and DeVante Parker during team drills. (3.11 min. video) /This will make your coffee go down smoother this morning.
  • Zack Cox mentions how WR Tre Nixon made the most of his opportunity on Day 1 of minicamp.
  • Sophie Weller talks about James White’s return, still limited after hip surgery. Harris, Stevenson excited to have him back in the locker room and on the field.
  • Dakota Randall describes how Bill Belichick was all over the field during Tuesday’s New England Patriots practice, including lining up at center for one drill.
  • Tom Shaw-Mellors (PatsPropaganda) Patriots Tweets of note: Minicamp.
  • Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Here’s everything Bill Belichick said about Patriots adjusting their offense.
  • Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Belichick on Patriots offense: Streamline, not veer.
  • Karen Guregian outlines pros and cons to the Pats’ streamlining the offense. One area that seems to be different — at least from the OTAs and first day of minicamp — is utilizing a zone running scheme over a power scheme.
  • Zack Cox tells us how the players reacted to offensive changes. The Patriots are rolling out what multiple players called a “new system” in spring practice.
  • Alex Barth highlights Bill Belichick on the ‘streamlining’ of the Pats’ offensive process this offseason.
  • Karen Guregian notes retired RB coach Ivan Fears is still keeping tabs on the team and offering “tidbits” to the players from what he sees at practice.
  • Keagan Stiefel notes Patriots assistant Steve Belichick gives definition of ‘Patriot Way’. “I like that it’s fair...”
  • Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Hi, Hightower? Patriots eager for Dont’a decision. Hightower remains an available free agent on the open market.
  • Matt Vautour highlights Bill Belichick saluting Romeo Crennel on retirement: Patriots ‘owe a huge debt of gratitude for the success that we had here.’
  • Jerry Thornton believes Romeo Crennel belongs in the Patriots Hall of Fame.
  • Ian Logue (PatsFans) Belichick disappointed with Bruins firing of Cassidy.
  • Jerry Thornton replays a video clip of Mac Jones getting introduced to NE culture in the most Masshole way imaginable.
  • Nick Stevens thumbnails 5 free agents still available who could help the Patriots.
  • Alex Mullin (Gillette Gazette) My top 5 impressive offensive plays from the Patriots Dynasty.
  • One Patriots Place podcast: Murph, Steve and Clare welcome Fred Kirsch to break down all the top stories at Pats’ open minicamp. (56 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

EXTRACURRICULAR

