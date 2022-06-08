New England Patriots links 6/08/22 - Minicamp recap: Streamlining the offense, Mac dropping dimes; More!

TEAM TALK
- Paul Perillo shares his Tuesday Minicamp Blogservations: Wynn returns but changes could be coming.
- Mike Dussault spotlights Josh Uche and Ronnie Perkins, who will look to take advantage of a golden opportunity as turnover strikes the linebackers.
- Paul Perillo tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the roster, rookies and more.
- Press Conference Transcript: Bill Belichick.
- Alexandra Francisco reports Matthew Judon plays barber at 13th annual Buzz Off event.
- Press Pass: Minicamp Day 1. (31 second video)
- Press Conferences: Mike Onwenu - Rhamondre Stevenson - Damien Harris - Kyle Dugger - Tre Nixon - Ronnie Perkins - Josh Uche - Bill Belichick.
- Patriots Unfiltered 6/7: Day 1 of Minicamp reaction. (2 hours)
- Photos: Day 1 of Patriots Minicamp.
LOCAL LINKS
- Evan Lazar’s Minicamp Notebook: Patriots’ offensive shift continues as Mac Jones lights up Day One.
- Alex Barth’s Patriots Minicamp Day 1 notebook: Increasing the intensity. Mac Jones’ big day; Adjustments coming on the O-line? Tide rolling on the D-line; More.
- Zack Cox’ Minicamp Observations: Mac Jones’ deep ball shines on Day 1; Attendance check; Play of the day: Jones’ heave to Nixon was a beauty, beating tight coverage by Jonathan Jones. Nixon lined up in the slot on the play, ran a corner route and created just enough separation from the speedy cornerback for Jones to drop the ball in.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots Minicamp Day 1 Notebook: Mac in groove; Matt in charge?
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Instant observations from Day 1 of minicamp. The top takeaway: Mac Jones’ deep ball was a thing of beauty; More.
- Khari Thompson recaps minicamp Day One: The defense got the better of the offense a few times in Tuesday’s opening practice, but Mac Jones delivered a few highlight plays of his own.
- Chris Mason offers 10 minicamp observations: Mac Jones wings a 50-yard bomb and a major offensive line shift.
- Andrew Callahan’s minicamp Day 1: Mac Jones’ near perfect practice, a position change and rookie standouts.
- Evan Lazar recounts what he saw from QB Mac Jones’ first day of minicamp. At one point, Jones had a string of 23-straight completions, including deep throws to Tre Nixon, Jonnu Smith, and DeVante Parker during team drills. (3.11 min. video) /This will make your coffee go down smoother this morning.
- Zack Cox mentions how WR Tre Nixon made the most of his opportunity on Day 1 of minicamp.
- Sophie Weller talks about James White’s return, still limited after hip surgery. Harris, Stevenson excited to have him back in the locker room and on the field.
- Dakota Randall describes how Bill Belichick was all over the field during Tuesday’s New England Patriots practice, including lining up at center for one drill.
- Tom Shaw-Mellors (PatsPropaganda) Patriots Tweets of note: Minicamp.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Here’s everything Bill Belichick said about Patriots adjusting their offense.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Belichick on Patriots offense: Streamline, not veer.
- Karen Guregian outlines pros and cons to the Pats’ streamlining the offense. One area that seems to be different — at least from the OTAs and first day of minicamp — is utilizing a zone running scheme over a power scheme.
- Zack Cox tells us how the players reacted to offensive changes. The Patriots are rolling out what multiple players called a “new system” in spring practice.
- Alex Barth highlights Bill Belichick on the ‘streamlining’ of the Pats’ offensive process this offseason.
- Karen Guregian notes retired RB coach Ivan Fears is still keeping tabs on the team and offering “tidbits” to the players from what he sees at practice.
- Keagan Stiefel notes Patriots assistant Steve Belichick gives definition of ‘Patriot Way’. “I like that it’s fair...”
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Hi, Hightower? Patriots eager for Dont’a decision. Hightower remains an available free agent on the open market.
- Matt Vautour highlights Bill Belichick saluting Romeo Crennel on retirement: Patriots ‘owe a huge debt of gratitude for the success that we had here.’
- Jerry Thornton believes Romeo Crennel belongs in the Patriots Hall of Fame.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Belichick disappointed with Bruins firing of Cassidy.
- Jerry Thornton replays a video clip of Mac Jones getting introduced to NE culture in the most Masshole way imaginable.
- Nick Stevens thumbnails 5 free agents still available who could help the Patriots.
- Alex Mullin (Gillette Gazette) My top 5 impressive offensive plays from the Patriots Dynasty.
- One Patriots Place podcast: Murph, Steve and Clare welcome Fred Kirsch to break down all the top stories at Pats’ open minicamp. (56 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick: It’s a good time to streamline things offensively.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) Which NFL players will level up in ‘22? CeeDee Lamb, Pat Surtain, Jalen Hurts top my GUARANTEED risers. No Pats.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) Next Gen Stats’ 10 most explosive runners of 2021. No Pats.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Ranking greatest NFL quarterbacks by decade: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers battle for top spot over multiple eras.
- David Newton (ESPN) QB Cam Newton says he put himself in tough situations with the Panthers and Patriots.
- Ryan Dunleavy (NY Post) How retiring Romeo Crennel used ‘soft hammer’ to relate to NFL players.
- Jeff Legwold (ESPN) Denver Broncos reach sale agreement; price tag is $4.65 billion, sources say.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) The NFL was hoping to close its Deshaun Watson investigation soon. That no longer seems possible.
- Daniela Perez (SI) Deshaun Watson booked massage therapy sessions with 66 different women, per report.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Is paid leave back on the table for Deshaun Watson? The NFL declines to comment.
