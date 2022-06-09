 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New England Patriots links 6/09/22 - Mini-camp, many storylines: All the recap round-ups here!

Daily news and links for Thursday

By Marima
NFL: New England Patriots Minicamp
Rookie CB Marcus Jones
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Zack Cox reports the Patriots canceled their final minicamp practice. Next up are two additional voluntary OTAs next Monday and Tuesday before breaking for the summer.
  • Evan Lazar’s Minicamp Notebook: Patriots offensive changes remain as Mac Jones, Tre Nixon continue to shine.
  • Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Instant observations from Day 2 of Patriots minicamp. The top takeaway: A day full of highs and lows for cornerback Jack Jones.
  • Chris Mason gives us 9 minicamp observations: Bill Belichick takes a step back, Mac Jones airs it out, and Tre Nixon shows up again; More.
  • Andrew Callahan’s Minicamp Day 2 notebook: Mac Jones strikes deep, Malcolm Butler grabs an INT; More.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots Day 2 minicamp notebook: Tre Day, Wynn at RT, ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’?
  • Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) WR Kendrick Bourne returns, TE Hunter Henry limited at Day 2 of minicamp.
  • Alex Barth’s Patriots Minicamp Day 2 notebook: Rookies in the headlines; Mac, back-to-back; More.
  • Zack CoxMinicamp observations: Young wideout Tre Nixon pops again; QB report; Pay of the day; More.
  • Karen Guregian reports how Matthew Judon is already putting his stamp on the 2022 Patriots.
  • Zack Cox relays how Matthew Judon explained his minicamp scuffle with Cole Strange.
  • Karen Guregian explains how Cole Strange is impressing Patriot leaders.
  • Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Isaiah Wynn brushes off Patriots experimenting with him at right tackle.
  • Andrew Callahan highlights Isaiah Wynn reacting to moving from left tackle.
  • Alex Barth notes Isaiah Wynn says he’s ready to play ‘wherever they need me.’
  • Khari Thompson says the Tre Nixon Show rolls on with several more highlight plays on Day 2 of Patriots minicamp.
  • Khari Thompson relays Nelson Agholor who says the Patriots ‘feed off’ of explosive plays.
  • Zack Cox notes Jack Jones mentions he needs to ‘gain some weight’ and add a bit of bulk to his frame.
  • Ethan Hurwitz (Patriots Country) Digging for diamonds: Which Patriots undrafted rookie can make roster?
  • Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Bill Belichick pleased with progress of 2021 draft class with Tre Nixon shining at minicamp.
  • Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Best of Social Media: Sights and sounds from the first two days of Minicamp.
  • Andy Hart suggests that all the focus on the coaching staff, scheme and play-caller may be missing the point. /Ya think?
  • Dakota Randall notes Bill Belichick spent half of Day 2 talking with minicamp visitor Utah State defensive coordinator/safeties coach Ephraim Banda.
  • Arnav Sharma (Patriots Country) Should Patriots swap Harry for Cowboys DT Trysten Hill?
  • Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Bang for buck: Broncos sale confirms Patriots value. Denver is reportedly being bought for $4.65 billion, making New England feel like a bargain.
  • Evan Lazar recaps Mac Jones’ second day of minicamp. Jones finished 19-of-24 with an INT off Kendrick Bourne’s hands. Despite the INT Jones has shown touch & accuracy on his deep ball throughout the spring. (3.18 min. video)
  • Khari Thompson thinks the Patriots’ running backs could benefit from ‘tweaks’ to the offensive scheme.
  • Alex Barth posts the video clip of Robert Kraft addressing the Celtics following Game 3 NBA Finals win.
  • Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss Mac Jones’ big day, Matt Patricia’s play calling, Isaiah Wynn’s positional switch and N’Keal Harry as a tight end? (1 hour)

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Andrew Brandt (SI) Business of Football: Rams’ strategy, defining ‘cash over cap’ and More. A deep dive into how Los Angeles structures deals to stay in win-now mode.
  • Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Five thoughts on the Broncos’ sale to Rob Walton; Plus, answering your mailbag questions on Aaron Donald’s contract, Odell Beckham Jr., Drew Lock, three rookies ready to make an impact; More.
  • Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Kyler Murray, DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel headline nine NFL stars seeking a big deal or trade.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Ranking all 16 AFC QBs for the 2022 season. Mac Jones 11th.
  • Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) NFL mandatory minicamp 2022: AFC rookies drafted after Day 1 who could earn key roles. Patriots: CB Marcus Jones.
  • Judy Battista (NFL.com) Five NFL teams that significantly helped their quarterbacks this offseason — and three that didn’t. Patriots fall into “withholding judgment” category. /I call BS.
  • Ben Linsey (PFF) 2022 NFL RB unit rankings: Cleveland Browns lead the way. Patriots 15th in Tier 3: Gets the job done (Good starter or good depth). /’Eesh...
  • John Breech (CBS Sports) Top 15 richest owners in the NFL. Robert Kraft 5th.

