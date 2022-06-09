New England Patriots links 6/09/22 - Mini-camp, many storylines: All the recap round-ups here!

TEAM TALK
- Paul Perillo’s Minicamp Blogservations: Mac Jones and Tre Nixon highlighted a day full of deep passing at Day 2 of Patriots minicamp.
- Mike Dussault spotlights WR Tre Nixon flashing potential and making the most of his chances on Tuesday.
- Mike Dussault talks about Matthew Judon taking a leadership role in his second season with the Pats.
- Press Conference Transcript: Bill Belichick.
- Press Conferences: Nelson Agholor - Jack Jones - Isaiah Wynn - Joshuah Bledsoe - Matt Judon - David Andrews - Bill Belichick.
- Community: Matthew Judon joins One Mission’s Buzz Off event for pediatric cancer awareness. (1 min. video)
- Photos: Day 2 of Patriots Minicamp.
LOCAL LINKS
- Zack Cox reports the Patriots canceled their final minicamp practice. Next up are two additional voluntary OTAs next Monday and Tuesday before breaking for the summer.
- Evan Lazar’s Minicamp Notebook: Patriots offensive changes remain as Mac Jones, Tre Nixon continue to shine.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Instant observations from Day 2 of Patriots minicamp. The top takeaway: A day full of highs and lows for cornerback Jack Jones.
- Chris Mason gives us 9 minicamp observations: Bill Belichick takes a step back, Mac Jones airs it out, and Tre Nixon shows up again; More.
- Andrew Callahan’s Minicamp Day 2 notebook: Mac Jones strikes deep, Malcolm Butler grabs an INT; More.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots Day 2 minicamp notebook: Tre Day, Wynn at RT, ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’?
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) WR Kendrick Bourne returns, TE Hunter Henry limited at Day 2 of minicamp.
- Alex Barth’s Patriots Minicamp Day 2 notebook: Rookies in the headlines; Mac, back-to-back; More.
- Zack Cox’ Minicamp observations: Young wideout Tre Nixon pops again; QB report; Pay of the day; More.
- Karen Guregian reports how Matthew Judon is already putting his stamp on the 2022 Patriots.
- Zack Cox relays how Matthew Judon explained his minicamp scuffle with Cole Strange.
- Karen Guregian explains how Cole Strange is impressing Patriot leaders.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Isaiah Wynn brushes off Patriots experimenting with him at right tackle.
- Andrew Callahan highlights Isaiah Wynn reacting to moving from left tackle.
- Alex Barth notes Isaiah Wynn says he’s ready to play ‘wherever they need me.’
- Khari Thompson says the Tre Nixon Show rolls on with several more highlight plays on Day 2 of Patriots minicamp.
- Khari Thompson relays Nelson Agholor who says the Patriots ‘feed off’ of explosive plays.
- Zack Cox notes Jack Jones mentions he needs to ‘gain some weight’ and add a bit of bulk to his frame.
- Ethan Hurwitz (Patriots Country) Digging for diamonds: Which Patriots undrafted rookie can make roster?
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Bill Belichick pleased with progress of 2021 draft class with Tre Nixon shining at minicamp.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Best of Social Media: Sights and sounds from the first two days of Minicamp.
- Andy Hart suggests that all the focus on the coaching staff, scheme and play-caller may be missing the point. /Ya think?
- Dakota Randall notes Bill Belichick spent half of Day 2 talking with minicamp visitor Utah State defensive coordinator/safeties coach Ephraim Banda.
- Arnav Sharma (Patriots Country) Should Patriots swap Harry for Cowboys DT Trysten Hill?
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Bang for buck: Broncos sale confirms Patriots value. Denver is reportedly being bought for $4.65 billion, making New England feel like a bargain.
- Evan Lazar recaps Mac Jones’ second day of minicamp. Jones finished 19-of-24 with an INT off Kendrick Bourne’s hands. Despite the INT Jones has shown touch & accuracy on his deep ball throughout the spring. (3.18 min. video)
- Khari Thompson thinks the Patriots’ running backs could benefit from ‘tweaks’ to the offensive scheme.
- Alex Barth posts the video clip of Robert Kraft addressing the Celtics following Game 3 NBA Finals win.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss Mac Jones’ big day, Matt Patricia’s play calling, Isaiah Wynn’s positional switch and N’Keal Harry as a tight end? (1 hour)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Andrew Brandt (SI) Business of Football: Rams’ strategy, defining ‘cash over cap’ and More. A deep dive into how Los Angeles structures deals to stay in win-now mode.
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Five thoughts on the Broncos’ sale to Rob Walton; Plus, answering your mailbag questions on Aaron Donald’s contract, Odell Beckham Jr., Drew Lock, three rookies ready to make an impact; More.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Kyler Murray, DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel headline nine NFL stars seeking a big deal or trade.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Ranking all 16 AFC QBs for the 2022 season. Mac Jones 11th.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) NFL mandatory minicamp 2022: AFC rookies drafted after Day 1 who could earn key roles. Patriots: CB Marcus Jones.
- Judy Battista (NFL.com) Five NFL teams that significantly helped their quarterbacks this offseason — and three that didn’t. Patriots fall into “withholding judgment” category. /I call BS.
- Ben Linsey (PFF) 2022 NFL RB unit rankings: Cleveland Browns lead the way. Patriots 15th in Tier 3: Gets the job done (Good starter or good depth). /’Eesh...
- John Breech (CBS Sports) Top 15 richest owners in the NFL. Robert Kraft 5th.
