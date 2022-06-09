The New England Patriots were scheduled to hold their third and final practice of mandatory minicamp on Thursday morning, but head coach Bill Belichick ended up calling an audible. With the weather forecast unfavorable and heavy rain and thunderstorms hitting the Foxborough area, the session was scratched.

With minicamp now over, so is the mandatory portion of the team’s offseason workout program. The Patriots are scheduled to return to organized team activities next week, with the final two sessions of the year scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

However, there is no guarantee those two practices will take place either. In years past, after all, Belichick and company have regularly opted to cancel the final week of OTAs in favor of other team-building activities off the field.

No matter what they plan to do, however, attendance will be voluntary. The Patriots usually have most of their players present nonetheless, but some — including offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn and linebacker Matthew Judon — have still opted to stay away this year before joining their teammates for the two days of minicamp.

The next must-attend item on the team’s itinerary is training camp, which is set to open in late July. As opposed to offseason workouts, most of it will be open to fans and media alike.