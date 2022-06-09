Jakobi Meyers has probably gotten used to uncertainty by now.

Entering the NFL as a rookie free agent in 2019, he did not know if any team would be interested in picking him up. Joining the New England Patriots as a bottom-of-the-roster player, there was no guarantee he would make the team. Even on the 53-man squad, he initially had to prove himself before carving out a major role on offense.

Still, the future is somewhat uncertain for Meyers heading into 2022. A restricted free agent who was tendered at the second-round level, he is scheduled to enter the open market for the first time in his career next March.

Ideally, however, he will stay right where he is: with the Patriots. That, at least, is what he told reporters during a virtual press conference on Thursday.

“Definitely. I mean, who wouldn’t, honestly?” Meyers said when asked whether he would like to be in New England long-term.

“It’s a great place to be. The guys in the locker room — I’ve learned more about being a man just from them than probably my whole life. It’s just been great to be around those guys. Great city to be in. I’m happy here.”

Since joining the Patriots as an undrafted rookie, Meyers developed from a backup option at the wide receiver position to the team’s most productive pass catcher. He appeared in a combined 47 regular season and playoff games between 2019 and 2021, catching 174 passes for 1,994 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

New England’s WR1 the last two seasons, Meyers is coming off a productive campaign that saw him set new career-highs in the major statistical categories and build a productive relationship with rookie quarterback Mac Jones. He led New England’s offense in receptions (89) and yards (906) while also catching the first two scores of his career.

Additionally, Meyers also registered a 9-yard carry and attempted two passes that he completed for a combined 45 yards. In total, he is now 4-for-4 as a passer for 88 yards and a pair of TDs.

The Patriots keeping him around as a restricted free agent was therefore no surprise. What his future will bring in 2022 and beyond remains to be seen, but Meyers is not investing any energy in drawing up hypotheticals.

“God blessed me with that opportunity, and how could you not jump at it? At this time, I can only control what I can control,” he said on Thursday. “That’s just the effort I put on the field, how hard I work, and that’s really just what I’ve been trying to focus on now.”