New England Patriots links 7/01/22 - Mac and keys: Nick Caley, Hunter Henry valuable to ‘22 success

Daily news and links for Friday

By Marima
New England Patriots v Indianapolis Colts
Hunter Henry celebrates a touchdown
TEAM TALK

  • Alexandra Francisco reports the Patriots presented Providence Community Health Centers with $20K grant to benefit breast cancer screenings.
  • Patriots Unfiltered 6/30: Around the AFC East, games to look forward to, depth at WR and RB. (2 hours)

LOCAL LINKS

  • Evan Lazar counts down the most important Patriots players heading into the 2022 season. No. 6 Hunter Henry.
  • Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) Is Nick Caley an emerging X-Factor of the 2022 Patriots offense?
  • Mike Cole takes Derek Carr’s praise of Josh McDaniels as another reminder of the offensive uncertainty in Foxboro.
  • Bri Amaranthus (Patriots Country) Disrespected Patriots: Not among NFL’s best QB/WR duos? Mac Jones and DeVante Parker as an efficient new combo has largely flown under the radar.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots team MVP in 2022? Top 3 candidates.
  • CBS Boston points out Mac Jones and Tom Brady are among the best-selling jerseys so far in 2022.
  • Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots team news, NFL notes: The Patriots scouting department is always digging for future contributors and one report has them already keeping an eye on small-school running back; Julian Edelman on how important it is for New England players to really get fully involved with the people around them, from top to bottom; More.
  • Rosa Braceras notes Jerod Mayo makes The Athletic’s NFL 40 under 40 list.
  • Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Patriots land playmaking WR in ESPN’s way-too-early 2023 mock draft.
  • Sam Panayotovich looks at the odds to predict when New England will be eliminated in the 2022 season. /’Eesh.

NATIONAL NEWS

EXTRACURRICULAR

