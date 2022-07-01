New England Patriots links 7/01/22 - Mac and keys: Nick Caley, Hunter Henry valuable to ‘22 success

TEAM TALK
- Alexandra Francisco reports the Patriots presented Providence Community Health Centers with $20K grant to benefit breast cancer screenings.
- Patriots Unfiltered 6/30: Around the AFC East, games to look forward to, depth at WR and RB. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Evan Lazar counts down the most important Patriots players heading into the 2022 season. No. 6 Hunter Henry.
- Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) Is Nick Caley an emerging X-Factor of the 2022 Patriots offense?
- Mike Cole takes Derek Carr’s praise of Josh McDaniels as another reminder of the offensive uncertainty in Foxboro.
- Bri Amaranthus (Patriots Country) Disrespected Patriots: Not among NFL’s best QB/WR duos? Mac Jones and DeVante Parker as an efficient new combo has largely flown under the radar.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots team MVP in 2022? Top 3 candidates.
- CBS Boston points out Mac Jones and Tom Brady are among the best-selling jerseys so far in 2022.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots team news, NFL notes: The Patriots scouting department is always digging for future contributors and one report has them already keeping an eye on small-school running back; Julian Edelman on how important it is for New England players to really get fully involved with the people around them, from top to bottom; More.
- Rosa Braceras notes Jerod Mayo makes The Athletic’s NFL 40 under 40 list.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Patriots land playmaking WR in ESPN’s way-too-early 2023 mock draft.
- Sam Panayotovich looks at the odds to predict when New England will be eliminated in the 2022 season. /’Eesh.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Jack Andrade (NFL.com) 2022 NFL season: Which notable records could fall? What milestones might be reached?
- Ben Linsey (PFF) NFL roster rankings for all 32 teams for 2022: Strengths, weaknesses and X factors for every starting lineup.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL head coach rankings: Andy Reid reigns supreme, Sean McVay overtakes No. 3 Bill Belichick.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) NFL’s 10 most unlikely playoff teams in Super Bowl era. No. 3, 2001 Patriots.
- Laurie Fitzpatrick (TouchdownWire) How fullbacks are valued (and devalued) in today’s NFL
- Jimmy Traina (SI) Erin Andrews on new Fox deal, finding out Troy Aikman was out and recruiting Tom Brady; More.
- Conor Orr (SI) Ten possible first-time NFL Pro Bowlers in 2022. No Pats. /Shocker.
- Staff (ESPN) Nets join list of recent superteams that never won a championship. ‘07 Pats included. /Thanks ESPN.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) History shows NFL could deliver substantial news over Fourth of July weekend: Here’s a look at some of the more prominent news dumps over the course of the holiday weekend.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) Reports: Deshaun Watson’s NFL hearing concludes without a settlement; decision pending.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Judge Robinson could impose not much punishment, if any, on Deshaun Watson.
- Brent Schrotenboer (USA Today) Deshaun Watson’s 4 active lawsuits revealed after dismissal notices filed in court.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Here’s a proposed deal to resolve the Deshaun Watson case.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Oakland tries to get U.S. Supreme Court to overturn dismissal of Raiders relocation lawsuit.
