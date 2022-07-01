Patriots captain David Andrews set to drive pace car at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

A five-time New England Patriots captain will soon be heading to Loudon.

David Andrews has been named the honorary pace car driver for the Ambetter 301 NASCAR Cup Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the organization announced Friday.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my 30th birthday,” Andrews said in a press release. “I’m a big NASCAR fan, but I never dreamed of driving the pace car. Leading the field to green at ‘The Magic Mile’ is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel!”

Andrews, who turns 30 on Sunday, July 10, will take the wheel on Sunday, July 17. Race time is set for 3 p.m. ET.

Since 2014, six past members of the Patriots have served as pace car drivers at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Return specialist Gunner Olszewski, who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this spring, marked the latest to do so. The names before the former first-team All-Pro included offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, wide receiver Julian Edelman, outside linebacker Rob Ninkovich, offensive tackle Matt Light and safety Patrick Chung.

Now a franchise All-Decade selection at the pivot gets the keys.

“I’ve enjoyed watching David lead his teammates to two Super Bowl victories, and now I can’t wait to see him lead the best drivers in the world to the green flag at New Hampshire Motor Speedway,” added NHMS executive vice president and general manager David McGrath. “We’re proud to put him behind the wheel of the official Toyota Camry TRD pace car and welcome him to ‘The Magic Mile’ on July 17.”

Andrews, who agreed to a restructured contract last week, led New England’s offense with 1,091 snaps played last season. The Georgia product has started 96 career games, including playoffs, since arriving as an undrafted free agent in 2015.