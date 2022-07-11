New England Patriots links 7/11/22 - Too grand: Could Harris & Stevenson each have 1,000-yard seasons?

LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: RG III: Patriots’ coaching setup will have ‘massive impact in a good way’ on Mac Jones; JMac’s take; More. /Always an interesting read.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots Sunday News: Stanley Morgan, Robert Kraft, Bucko Kilroy HOF? More.
- Nick Stevens’ Sunday 7: Is trouble around the corner for the Patriots?
- Logan Mullen hears that the Patriots reportedly love that Mac Jones isn’t getting much fanfare ahead of Year 2.
- Jonah Perez (GridironHeroics) Mac Jones primed to avoid sophomore slump.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Mac In Business: Jones joins Pats trio for workouts.
- Jason Ounpraseuth tells us Mac Jones had another practice session Friday, this time with Rhamondre Stevenson and receivers Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Kristian Wilkerson, and more.
- Nathan Middleton (GilletteGazette) New England having 1,000 yard rushing duo practical or dumbfounding?
- Evan Lazar counts down the most important Patriots players heading into the 2022 season. No. 4 Christian Barmore and No. 3 Trent Brown.
- Alex Barth identifies 3 big questions for the Patriots’ offense during training camp.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) In Godchaux we trust: DT Key to Patriots run defense in 2022.
- Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) Can Jake Bailey absolve a mistake-ridden season & dominate In 2022?
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Patriots 2021 draft class: Who’s poised for breakout?
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Training camp 3 to watch: Defensive End - Tight End.
- Varun (GilletteGazette) Three promising position groups that need to excel in 2022: TEs, RBs, WRs.
- Keagan Stiefel notes New England received little-to-no praise for their offseason, but PFF has identified Trent Brown as at least one solid signing.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots mailbag: Will wildcat be a part of Mac Jones’ offense in 2022?
- Mike Fisher (Patriots Country) Apology due? SI ‘12 Teams that can win Super Bowl’ list stiffs Patriots.
- Pat Pitts (GilletteGazette) Excellent additions for reconstructing the dominant Patriot Way in 2022.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Emmanuel Sanders is a safer bet to sign for Patriots than OBJ.
- Greg Dudek notes ex-Patriot Jason McCourty thinks the coaching situation will negatively impact Mac Jones.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Former Patriots’ WR Braxton Berrios: ‘Utmost grateful’. Despite a disappointing stint in New England, Berrios still ended up with a Super Bowl title as well as a ton of football knowledge.
- Ethan Hurwitz (Patriots Country) Scouting source: Local TE sparks Patriots interest.
- Patriots Fourth and Two Podcast: Roster breakdown of the Patriots defense. (50.15 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) Guest FMIA: 30 Ideas from readers on improving NFL, from new rules to relegation.
- Conor Orr (SI) The 12 (or maybe 13) teams that could actually win Super Bowl LVII. No Pats. /No surprise.
- Mark Schofield (TouchdownWire) The NFL’s top 11 edge defenders. No Pats.
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) Ranking 2022 NFL divisions by WRs. AFC East 5th.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) NFL teams that helped their QB the most and least in 2022. No Pats.
- Alex Kay (BleacherReport) Which 2022 NFL offseason moves will look worst in 3 years? Patriots will regret shuffling offensive line.
- Chad Reuter (NFL.com) ReSeven-round win-now NFL mock draft for 2022 season: Every team’s full set of picks.
- Dan Hanzus (NFL.com) 2022 NFL Superstar Club: Justin Herbert and Ja’Marr Chase hop in; Kyler Murray and Julio Jones fall out.
- Jacob Camenker (Sporting News) Panthers hope Baker Mayfield trade cleanses them from self-imposed, post-Cam Newton QB purgatory and look to avoid destruction. /Now that’s a headline, lol.
- Coral Smith (NFL.com) Lamar Jackson denies ‘I Need $’ picture is a message to Ravens amid contract negotiations. /Sure, Jan.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: Heinz Field will have a new name.
- Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) Roger Goodell expects ‘NFL Sunday Ticket’ to leave DirectTV for another service.
