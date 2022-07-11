 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 7/11/22 - Too grand: Could Harris & Stevenson each have 1,000-yard seasons?

Daily news and links for Monday

By Marima
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Rhamondre Stevenson takes the ball for a run
Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Peter King (ProFootballTalk) Guest FMIA: 30 Ideas from readers on improving NFL, from new rules to relegation.
  • Conor Orr (SI) The 12 (or maybe 13) teams that could actually win Super Bowl LVII. No Pats. /No surprise.
  • Mark Schofield (TouchdownWire) The NFL’s top 11 edge defenders. No Pats.
  • Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) Ranking 2022 NFL divisions by WRs. AFC East 5th.
  • Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) NFL teams that helped their QB the most and least in 2022. No Pats.
  • Alex Kay (BleacherReport) Which 2022 NFL offseason moves will look worst in 3 years? Patriots will regret shuffling offensive line.
  • Chad Reuter (NFL.com) ReSeven-round win-now NFL mock draft for 2022 season: Every team’s full set of picks.
  • Dan Hanzus (NFL.com) 2022 NFL Superstar Club: Justin Herbert and Ja’Marr Chase hop in; Kyler Murray and Julio Jones fall out.
  • Jacob Camenker (Sporting News) Panthers hope Baker Mayfield trade cleanses them from self-imposed, post-Cam Newton QB purgatory and look to avoid destruction. /Now that’s a headline, lol.
  • Coral Smith (NFL.com) Lamar Jackson denies ‘I Need $’ picture is a message to Ravens amid contract negotiations. /Sure, Jan.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: Heinz Field will have a new name.
  • Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) Roger Goodell expects ‘NFL Sunday Ticket’ to leave DirectTV for another service.

