New England Patriots links 7/12/22 - More mistakes (but not a prob) for Mac in ‘22, O-line shuffle; More

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault talks about the versatile secondary laying an early foundation: After losing J.C. Jackson in free agency, the Pats have a number of intriguing new faces that could help make the secondary a 2022 strength.
- Erik Scalavino explains how Patriots DB Myles Bryant is finally getting recognized: Once thought too small for big-time college programs, Bryant is proving he belongs in the NFL.
- Alexandra Francisco passes along a study that shows Patriots fans among the happiest in the NFL.
- Highlights: Best of David Andrew’s Mic’d Up. (1 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Khari Thompson says Mac Jones might make a few more mistakes in 2022 and explains why that’s okay.
- Nick Goss notes Mac Jones is not included in ESPN’s new ranking of NFL’s top quarterbacks.
- Evan Lazar’s top 10 most burning questions for the Patriots heading into next season: No. 1) Will Mac Jones make a second year leap after his great rookie season? (4.38 min. video)
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) NFL Offensive line rankings: Are revamped Patriots still elite? PFF ranks New England’s “new” offensive line as 7th-best in the league.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots training camp 3 To Watch: Wide receivers.
- Arnav Sharma (Patriots Country) Patriots plan camp cut of WR N’Keal Harry: The 2019 first-round draft does not much seem in the team’s plan as we are closing in on the late-July start of camp.
- Andy Hart thumbnails 10 Patriots with the most to prove in 2022. No. 10 Matt Judon.
- Daniel Flick (Patriots Country) DeVante Parker was named the most exciting offseason addition for the Patriots.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Oddsmakers: Patriots Mac Jones, Bill Belichick longshots for 2022 awards.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Best and worst value contracts on Patriots roster for 2022.
- Joe (GilletteGazette) A Super Bowl champion the Patriots should avoid in 2022 & beyond: Although most Patriots fans want Super bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr, here’s what most people ignore when they talk about Beckham to the Pats.
- Sophie Weller notes Jets’ WR Braxton Berrios feels like he ‘got a PhD in football’ during his year with the Patriots.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph take a deep dive in to the O-line: Michael Onwenu making a smooth transition to RG, which reserve OL is most likely to make an impact in 2022, and who may get cut. (30 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Omar Kelly (Sun-Sentinel) Which AFC team had the best offseason in 2022? Bills 2nd, Fins 3rd, Jets 8th, Patriots 16th. “But the Patriots’ roster is filled with holes and question marks. Chattanooga offensive guard Cole Strange being selected in the first round was laughed at by most draft analysts.” /Lolz.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Ranking NFL’s top 5 rookie cornerbacks of 2022 by expected production: First-round picks will flourish. No. 4 Patriots’ Marcus Jones.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Ranking NFL divisions by running backs for 2022. AFC East 8th.
- Alyssa Barbieri (TouchdownWire) Every team’s most underrated player heading into 2022. Pats: Kendrick Bourne.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) 2022 NFL Preview: Raiders improve after good season, as did rest of the AFC West.
- Vance Joseph (SI) Why real progress in the NFL is made in the offseason.
- Analysts (NFL.com) Debate: Which fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title? No Pats. /Lolz.
- Brandon Contes (AwfulAnnouncing) Robert Griffin III will reportedly replace Randy Moss on ESPN Monday Night Football pregame show. ‘That role revealed itself after Moss requested to lessen his workload. As Marchand previously reported, Moss will continue to be featured on Sunday NFL Countdown, but preferred not to work Mondays as well, creating a new opportunity for Griffin.’
- Brandon Contes (AwfulAnnouncing) Joe Buck says Fox floated pairing him with Tom Brady before he left for ESPN. “I didn’t think it was completely realistic, I’m still not one hundred percent sure.”
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Get ready, Steelers fans, for Acrisure Stadium. /just rolls off the tongue, doesn’t it?
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL’s case against Deshaun Watson is down to four accusers.
- Daniel Wallach (Conduct Detrimental) Can Judge Robinson hold the NFL to a higher burden of proof in the Deshaun Watson decision?
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL, NFLPA briefs due today in Deshaun Watson case.
Loading comments...