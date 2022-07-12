Patriots trade N’Keal Harry to Bears in exchange for reported 2024 seventh-round pick

N’Keal Harry has run his final route as a member of the New England Patriots.

The organization traded the 24-year-old wide receiver to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft choice on Tuesday, as reported by NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

Harry marked the initial wideout drafted in the first round by the Patriots during head coach Bill Belichick’s tenure. Arriving in the 2019 class at No. 32 overall, the Arizona State product went on to appear in 33 games and make 18 starts through three regular seasons.

Over that span, Harry caught 57 passes for 598 yards and four touchdowns on 103 targets. Added on the ground were 49 yards on seven carries. He saw 29 percent of the offensive snaps across a dozen contests last campaign, which began with a trade request.

Harry had attended mandatory minicamp in June after not participating in the team’s voluntary workout program. The former two-time All-Pac-12 selection will now step into a Chicago passing attack led by sophomore quarterback Justin Fields, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and head coach Matt Eberflus.

New England’s receiver room moves forward with Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and April trade acquisition DeVante Parker atop the depth chart alongside rookie second-round pick Tyquan Thornton from Baylor. The 53-man roster competition out wide also includes Tre Nixon, Kristian Wilkerson, Malcolm Perry and offseason signings Ty Montgomery and Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

One year remained on Harry’s rookie contract after the Patriots declined to exercise his fifth-year option. With his departure, the club stands with $1.406 million in cap space, according to Miguel Benzan of PatsCap.

Veterans are scheduled to report back to Gillette Stadium on July 26. The first practice of training camp will follow on July 27.