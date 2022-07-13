New England Patriots links 7/13/22 - Pats feed Harry to the Bears: WR frenzy opens at camp

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault talks about the report of the Patriots trading N’Keal Harry to the Bears.
- Mike Dussault inspects the Patriots roster position by position. Today: Quarterbacks.
- Mike Dussault tackles this week’s Unfiltered Mailbag: How will the new-look Patriots defense come together?
- Paul Perillo makes the case for Robert Kraft’s induction to the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame.
- The Patriots Hall of Fame: Hot July events.
- Patriots Unfiltered 7/12: Making the case for Robert Kraft and Stanley Morgan for Pro Football Hall of Fame, previewing training camp positional battles. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss talks about the N’Keal Harry trade to Chicago in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft choice.
- Jerry Thornton supports the N’Keal Harry era coming to a merciful end. “And so it ends. As TS Eliot put it, not with a bang, but a whimper.”
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) No N’Keal appeal: Patriots, Harry split was inevitable.
- Sean T. McGuire lays out how N’Keal Harry failed to stack up among wideouts while in Foxboro: 152 different receivers tallied more receiving yards during Harry’s time as a Patriot.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots trade WR Harry to Bears. ‘His departure removes one big question mark from a group that features Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker, and rookie second-round pick Tyquan Thornton. Also expected to compete for a roster spot are additional players like Tre Nixon, Kristian Wilkerson and recently signed Lil’ Jordan Humphrey.’
- Nick Goss updates the WR depth chart after the N’Keal Harry trade.
- Sean T. McGuire points out how the trade of N’Keal Harry prompts more Bill Belichick draft slander.
- Greg Dudek notes the Bears reportedly hope the ‘change of scenery’ will aid N’Keal Harry.
- Gio Rivera samples Patriots Twitter reacting to the N’Keal Harry trade. /Lolz.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Why are the Patriots being underrated in 2022?
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) NFL execs rank top 10 QBs: How close is Mac Jones to being elite?
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots training camp 3 to watch: Linebackers.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Matthew Judon is ready for 2022, shares Instagram hype video.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Ranking NFL rookie cornerbacks: Where’s Patriots’ Marcus Jones?
- Evan Lazar breaks down the top 10 most burning questions for the Pats: No. 2) What will the Patriots do with OT Isaiah Wynn? (3.29 min. video)
- Evan Lazar’s top 10 most burning questions for the Pats: No. 3) Can Tyquan Thornton contribute as a rookie? (4 min. video)
- Jason Ounpraseuth reports former Patriots TE Matt LaCosse announces retirement. LaCosse played the last three seasons of his career in New England.
- One Patriots Place podcast: Steve, Murph and Clare welcome Sara Marshall to talk all things Patriots off season. (65 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Patriots, Bears trade grades: New England deals former first-round pick N’Keal Harry to Chicago: Harry finally gets a fresh start outside of New England. Pats B, Bears C. /Stahhp.
- Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) Patriots trade first-round bust N’Keal Harry to Bears, get 7th-round pick in return. The fresh start, meanwhile, looks best for both sides.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) Patriots trade WR N’Keal Harry to Bears for 2024 seventh-round pick.
- Conor Orr (SI) Setting reasonable expectations for the NFL’s second-year quarterbacks.
- Ben Solak (The Ringer) The six least-predictable units of the NFL offseason. No Pats.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) 2022 all under 25 offensive team. Mac Jones, Mike Onwenu make the 2nd team. /Pfft...
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Top 30 NFL players 30 and over. 24. Matthew Judon (30). /No DMac, smh.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Rob Gronkowski claims he wouldn’t return to NFL at Tom Brady’s request: ‘I’m done with football’.
- Ohios Tate (BarstoolSports) Baker Mayfield pitched a moving out “At home with Baker Mayfield” commercial, but it was shot down and the series is over.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- John Keim (ESPN) House committee accepts Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s offer to testify but only under subpoena.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Question of whether Daniel Snyder will testify to House Oversight Committee isn’t settled, yet.
