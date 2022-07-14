New England Patriots links 7/14/22 - Back to the future: Rhamondre Stevenson warming up for hot career

TEAM TALK
- Transactions: Patriots trade WR N’Keal Harry to Chicago.
- Alexandra Francisco tells us what we learned from storytime with James White.
LOCAL LINKS
- Phil Perry explains why Rhamondre Stevenson will soon be considered a top-10 NFL running back.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots training camp 3 to watch: Running Backs.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Patriots pre-camp position preview: Offensive line and linebackers.
- Michael Braithwaite (PatriotsWire) Patriots position preview: Breaking down the Cornerbacks ahead of camp.
- Khari Thompson believes N’Keal Harry was a bust the Patriots should’ve seen coming.
- Cameron DaSilva (PatriotsWIre) Trading N’Keal Harry saves Patriots about $1 million in cap space.
- John Sarianides (NEFootballJournal) 5 reasons why N’Keal Harry failed in New England. 1, Got off to a bad start as a rookie.
- Nick Stevens suggests that with N’Keal Harry gone, it’s time for everyone to move on.
- Varun (GilletteGazette) Three big areas to improve for the Patriots in 2022. 1. Improve on big plays.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) 3 biggest concerns surrounding the defense. 1, The secondary needs to find an identity. /No mention of Steve Belichick’s mullet.
- Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) 2022 roster: Can special teams be a saving grace for those on the fringe?
- mikereis (GilletteGazette) Talent all around: Which of these AFC East teams has the best offensive players?
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Daily Team Notebook: New England finally closed the book on wide receiver N’Keal Harry.
- Khari Thompson explains how the Patriots could make Matt Patricia calling offensive plays make (logistical) sense.
- Andy Hart blasts the sarcasm spigot to claim, ‘the pure genius of the Patriots’ plan for coaching Mac Jones is now clear!’
- John Sarianides (NEFootballJournal) The Patriots best memories at Heinz Field. /Good times.
- Sophie Weller highlights Richard Seymour reflecting on New England Patriots’ culture that ‘breeds success’ ahead of Hall of Fame enshrinement.
- John Sarianides (NEFootballJournal) It is time to put Stanley Morgan in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
- Logan Reardon discusses NFL franchise tag extensions: Deadline, players to watch, more.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Deshaun Watson’s suspension decision headlines unfinished business ahead of NFL training camps.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) NFL All Under 25 Defensive Team for 2022. Christian Barmore makes 2nd team.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) The NFL’s top 12 interior defensive linemen. No Pats.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) The NFL’s top 11 offensive guards. Shaq Mason, Joe Thuney make the list. No Pats.
- Mark Schofield (TouchdownWire) The NFL’s top 12 centers. No. 4 David Andrews.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Outlook for fourth-year QBs.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) 2022 NFL Preview: Titans had a grand opportunity last season and couldn’t finish.
- Tim Kelly (Audacy) Adam Schefter’s contentious final few months at NFL Network detailed in new story.
- Barry Werner (TouchdownWire) ESPN reveals NFL games to be called by its “B” team of announcers.
