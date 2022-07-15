New England Patriots links 7/15/22 - Defensive line: Can they handle the no-huddle?

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault inspects the Patriots roster position by position: Defensive line - Tight ends - Quarterback.
- From NFL Network: Mike Giardi: Mac Jones’ leadership has gone to ‘next level’ this offseason. (6 min. video)
- Highlights: Patriots visit the Ron Burton Training Village. (1 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered 7/14: N’Keal Harry trade reaction, Mac Jones leadership. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Patriots defensive line analysis and Morse’s Morsels.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots training camp 3 to watch: Safeties.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Patriots position preview: Breaking down the QBs ahead of camp.
- Adam London tells us where ESPN+ ranks Hunter Henry in it’s preseason power ranking of the NFL’s best tight ends. “Henry won a tiebreaker with Miami’s Mike Gesicki to land the final spot in the top 10, with voters preferring Henry’s traditional tight end presence over Gesicki’s vertical-threat ability,” Jeremy Fowler wrote.
- Darren Hartwell highlights ex-Patriots GM Scott Pioli who outlined one of the biggest keys to Mac Jones’ development entering his second season. ‘But to me, one of the next steps he needs to take is, cultivating who is his go-to-guy going to be.’
- Gio Rivera notes Julian Edelman took to Twitter to express his support for second-year QB Mac Jones on Thursday.
- Murph (E2GSports) Patriots finally move on from N’Keal Harry. “In Harry’s rookie year he was stuck with a quarterback (Tom Brady) that refused to throw him the ball. In his sophomore season he was stuck with a quarterback who couldn’t throw him the ball (Cam Newton). In his third year ? In his third year his agent had alienated him from Bill and the team by publicly demanding a trade and landing his client in Belichick’ dog house.”
- Adam London relays some comments dropped by Patriots players on N’Keal Harry’s Bears Instagram post.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots team notebook: Several current and former Patriots players took some time to speak with kids at the Ron Burton Training Village on Wednesday; More.
- Pierce Downey (GilletteGazette) 22/23 Patriots preseason preview: Positive or negative impact?
- Joe (GilletteGazette) Former second round draft bust LB Jahlani Tavai is a surprising candidate for the Patriots’ 53-man roster.
- Richie Whitt (PatriotsCountry) 80 for Brady: Patriots reunion headed to big screen. Tom Brady and his former Patriots teammates will reunite in a 2023 movie.
- Evan Lazar discusses how New England can unlock TE Jonnu Smith next season. (4.05 min. video)
- Evan Lazar addresses how he thinks the Patriots offense will look without Josh McDaniels this year. (4.11 min. video)
- Early Edition (NBC Sports Boston) Ted Johnson: Dolphins could have best offense in AFC East this season. (1 min. video)
- Early Edition (NBC Sports Boston) Ted Johnson: I’m taking Mac Jones over Kyler Murray. (>1 min. video)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) 10 NFL records that could fall in 2022: Tom Brady, Cooper Kupp, Derrick Henry, T.J. Watt might set marks.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) The NFL’s top 12 offensive tackles. No Pats.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) 2022 NFL Preview: The Browns signed up for this Deshaun Watson mess.
- Andrew Brandt (SI) Lamar Jackson’s lack of a contract extension looks more curious than ever.
- Ramin Setoodeh (Variety) Tom Brady’s game plan: The Legend on why he won’t set a retirement date, making movies and his $375 Million Fox Sports deal.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady: This could be my last year, or I could change my mind.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: NFL generated $11 billion in national revenue in 2021.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Does Daniel Snyder plan to avoid Congressional subpoena by hiding out on his yacht?
