New England Patriots links 7/15/22 - Defensive line: Can they handle the no-huddle?

Daily news and links for Friday

By Marima
New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons
Davon Godchaux
  • Mark Morse (PatsFans) Patriots defensive line analysis and Morse’s Morsels.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots training camp 3 to watch: Safeties.
  • Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Patriots position preview: Breaking down the QBs ahead of camp.
  • Adam London tells us where ESPN+ ranks Hunter Henry in it’s preseason power ranking of the NFL’s best tight ends. “Henry won a tiebreaker with Miami’s Mike Gesicki to land the final spot in the top 10, with voters preferring Henry’s traditional tight end presence over Gesicki’s vertical-threat ability,” Jeremy Fowler wrote.
  • Darren Hartwell highlights ex-Patriots GM Scott Pioli who outlined one of the biggest keys to Mac Jones’ development entering his second season. ‘But to me, one of the next steps he needs to take is, cultivating who is his go-to-guy going to be.’
  • Gio Rivera notes Julian Edelman took to Twitter to express his support for second-year QB Mac Jones on Thursday.
  • Murph (E2GSports) Patriots finally move on from N’Keal Harry. “In Harry’s rookie year he was stuck with a quarterback (Tom Brady) that refused to throw him the ball. In his sophomore season he was stuck with a quarterback who couldn’t throw him the ball (Cam Newton). In his third year ? In his third year his agent had alienated him from Bill and the team by publicly demanding a trade and landing his client in Belichick’ dog house.”
  • Adam London relays some comments dropped by Patriots players on N’Keal Harry’s Bears Instagram post.
  • Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots team notebook: Several current and former Patriots players took some time to speak with kids at the Ron Burton Training Village on Wednesday; More.
  • Pierce Downey (GilletteGazette) 22/23 Patriots preseason preview: Positive or negative impact?
  • Joe (GilletteGazette) Former second round draft bust LB Jahlani Tavai is a surprising candidate for the Patriots’ 53-man roster.
  • Richie Whitt (PatriotsCountry) 80 for Brady: Patriots reunion headed to big screen. Tom Brady and his former Patriots teammates will reunite in a 2023 movie.
  • Evan Lazar discusses how New England can unlock TE Jonnu Smith next season. (4.05 min. video)
  • Evan Lazar addresses how he thinks the Patriots offense will look without Josh McDaniels this year. (4.11 min. video)
  • Early Edition (NBC Sports Boston) Ted Johnson: Dolphins could have best offense in AFC East this season. (1 min. video)
  • Early Edition (NBC Sports Boston) Ted Johnson: I’m taking Mac Jones over Kyler Murray. (>1 min. video)

