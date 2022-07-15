Super Bowl LIII champion Jason McCourty announces retirement after 13 NFL seasons

An NFL ride that began at pick No. 203 overall in the 2009 draft reached its end on Friday.

Cornerback Jason McCourty announced his retirement after 13 seasons, five team captainships and a Super Bowl LIII ring during his tenure with the New England Patriots.

“These past 13 seasons have been one hell of a journey,” McCourty said in an eight-minute video posted to Instagram. “And as I reflect and look back on my career, I have far surpassed any and every expectation I set forth for myself back in 2009. And that’s what I’m most proud of when I look back on my career. Walking into an organization, being able to put my mark on it by putting my head down, working hard and caring for the individuals around me.”

McCourty, who will turn 35 in August, spent eight years with the Tennessee Titans and one year with the 0-16 Cleveland Browns before being acquired by New England. The trade, which involved the exchange of No. 205 to No. 219 overall in the 2018 draft, reunited the Rutgers product with twin brother and safety Devin McCourty.

An end-zone chasedown followed 11 months later at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It arrived in the third quarter of a 3-0 lead that became a 13-3 final against wide receiver Brandin Cooks and the Los Angeles Rams. It marked the third playoff game of the veteran corner’s career.

McCourty would appear in a combined 47 games as a member of the Patriots. He started 37 over that span while recording 162 tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions and 23 passes defensed.

After being voted a New England captain alongside his minutes-older brother in 2020, McCourty signed with the Miami Dolphins last May. A foot injury sent him to injured reserve seven games into his final season.

“I just hope that the impact that I’ve made within these organizations is as special and as big as the impact that they’ve made not only on my life but in my family’s life, as well,” added McCourty. “I’ve always tried to put my best foot forward and be an example for everybody within the organizations. From the players, to the coaches, to the support staff, I’ve always tried to be there for you.”