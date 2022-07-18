New England Patriots links 7/18/22 - Rash of players itching to break out in 2022

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault inspects the Patriots roster position by position: Safeties - Defensive line - Tight ends - Quarterback.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Patriots take the hit as early ‘19 NFL draft picks fail to emerge; Credit for Meyers; More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots news: Harry’s trade was overdue, interior DL questions; More.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Why Mac Jones really does need to play like a young Tom Brady in 2022.
- Khari Thompson thinks he knows how Bill Belichick’s defensive mind might be informing his offensive game plan.
- Andrew Callahan addresses 10 Patriots training camp questions. No. 10: Who are the top breakout candidates?
- Andy Hart identifies five Patriots poised to break out in 2022.
- Cole Thompson (Patriots Country) Patriots breakout star in 2022: After missing most of his rookie season with a torn ACL, Cameron McGrone has a chance to be the Pats’ star linebacker.
- Adam London notes PFF Believes young DT Christian Barmore is primed for breakout 2022 season.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots training camp 3 To Watch: Quarterbacks - Special teams.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Patriots position preview: Breaking down the WRs and TEs ahead of camp.
- Joe (GilletteGazette) Importance of the 2022 rookie running backs finding success.
- Nathan Middleton (GilletteGazette) 13 Pats who must prove themselves & unlock their worth.
- Evan Lazar’s ‘Top 10 burning questions for the Patriots’ series addresses who should be the Patriots offensive coordinator? (4.45 min. video)
- Evan Lazar continues with which Patriots cornerback will start opposite of Jalen Mills? (4.07 min. video)
- Evan Lazar also looks at how the off-ball linebacker group will look for the Patriots. (4.47 min video)
- Justin Leger highlights Mac Jones when he stopped by Hood Park in Charlestown, Mass. on Friday to give out free samples of his limited-edition “Mac Attack” ice cream flavor.: ‘I made significant strides’ with diet this offseason.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Cool-Hand Mac: Patriots’ QB passes ice cream to fans.
- Dakota Randall relays David Andrews’ mindset as training camp nears, ‘We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us’.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Speed and strength: Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton not just one-trick pony.
- Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) Nelson Agholor: Underwhelming ‘22 cap hit or admirable WR with untapped potential?
- Keagan Stiefel notes James White is reportedly still hampered by 2021 hip injury.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Which new Patriots will wear old numbers of Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski?
- mikereis (GilletteGazette) The interesting road ahead: Top five must-see games for the Patriots.
- Andy Hart takes a shot at spit-balling a list of potential surprise cuts for the Patriots this summer.
- Adam London notes Mike Reiss floats DB Joejuan Williams as the next potential Patriot to go after N’Keal Harry.
- Greg Dudek explores whether N’Keal Harry was Bill Belichick’s worst first-round pick with the Pats.
- Logan Reardon posts an NFL holdout tracker: Who isn’t attending offseason practices? No Pats.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) 2022 Preseason: Here’s when the Patriots are on NFL Network.
- Arnav Sharma (Patriots Country) Retro grade: Did Patriots 2019 draft justify hype?
NATIONAL NEWS
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: Do the hungry Lions have the horses to ‘Rich Strike’ their way to a .500 record in 2022 NFL season?
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Scouts Notebook: One CHAOS team in each division in 2022. AFC East: Dolphins.
- Michael Baca (NFL.com) Patriots QB Mac Jones ‘made significant strides’ this offseason with disciplined diet.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) James White still has “uncomfortable gait” after hip injury.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Top of Patriots’ 2019 draft class collapses.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) PFT mini-mailbag.
- SportsCenter (ESPN) Jeremy Fowler breaks down which NFL rookie WRs will make an immediate impact with their teams. Tyquan Thornton included. (1.36 min. video)
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Ranking NFL’s top 10 quarterback-coach duos for 2022. No Pats. /lolz.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Year 2 players returning from injury that are in for big years. No Pats.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) 2022 NFL Preview: Colts still trying to regroup from Andrew Luck’s retirement.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: Browns will pursue a backup to Jacoby Brissett, if Deshaun Watson is suspended for “lengthy” period.
- [Throwback from 2/11/19 in honor of Jason McCourty’s retirement] Albert Breer (SI) McCourtys tell all about Super Bowl LIII: From Flores’s plays to Hoyer’s crucial role.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Denying knowledge of Deshaun Watson’s alleged misconduct, Texans say they chose to resolve claims “amicably”. /Oh, good one.
- Shalise Manza Young (Yahoo! Sports) Texans’ settlement with 30 Deshaun Watson accusers shouldn’t absolve team from NFL.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Possibility of effort to disqualify presiding judge looms over Brian Flores case.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) New Twitter account tracks Dan Snyder’s superyacht.
