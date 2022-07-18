On the eve of their rookie players reporting to training camp, the New England Patriots have released one member of the group. As first reported by Mike Reiss of ESPN Boston and since confirmed by the team, long snapper Ross Reiter was waived on Monday.

Reiter, 22, originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State earlier this offseason. The Rams’ primary long snapper for his entire four-year career, he saw action in 40 games and snapped the ball on a combined 375 field goal attempts, extra point tries and punts. Additionally, he registered six special teams tackles.

Reiter’s time in the NFL saw him take part in the Kansas City Chiefs’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, and later joining the Patriots on a three-year pact. He was given an opportunity to participate in organized team activities and mandatory minicamp in New England, but faced an uphill climb to actually stick around long-term.

The Patriots, after all, still have Joe Cardona as their number one option at the long snapper position. With Reiter now released, Cardona remains as the only pure long snapper on a roster that currently stands at 85 men deep.

Defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. and tight end Jonnu Smith are the emergency options behind the veteran. Neither has seen any game action at long snapper so far, however.

The Patriots’ rookie class has to report to training camp on Tuesday, with veterans set to arrive at Gillette Stadium next week. The first practice of the team’s 2022 training camp is scheduled for Wednesday, July 27.