New England Patriots links 7/19/22 - Pats get no respect; Rookies report; Eyes on defense, special teams

TEAM TALK
- Transaction: Patriots release long snapper Ross Reiter.
- Mike Dussault inspects the Patriots roster position by position: Offensive line - Safeties - Defensive line - Tight ends - Quarterback.
- Fan stories: New England Patriots Fan Club of Arizona celebrates 25th anniversary.
LOCAL LINKS
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots Tuesday notebook: With training camp inching closer, various New England Patriots players have been busy doing some off-the-field work, with quarterback Mac Jones taking care of some business outside of the football field; More.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots Monday notebook: The news of Jason McCourty‘s retirement removes one contingency option at DB for the Patriots, after he announced his retirement on Friday; More.
- Michael Hurley finds that in polls of every position in the NFL, nobody thinks all that much of the 2022 Patriots.
- Nick Stevens notes 2 New England wideouts cracked Madden’s top 50 list: DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne.
- Evan Lazar counts down the most important Patriots players heading into the 2022 season. No. 2, Matthew Judon.
- Alex Barth identifies 3 big questions for the Patriots’ defense during 2022 training camp. 1. What’s all this about ‘Positionless’ defense?
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Patriots special teams analysis, Joe Cardona eligibility, Gino for Hall of Fame.
- Joe (GilletteGazette) H-Back key position pivotal for the success of the 2022 Patriots.
- Andrew Callahan addresses 10 Patriots training camp questions. No. 9: Who will lead the offensive coaching staff?
- Evan Lazar’s ‘Top 10 burning questions for the Patriots’ series looks at which second year Patriot WR will emerge as a top target for QB Mac Jones this season. (4.46 min. video) /Thumbs up.
- Evan Lazar also predicts which Patriots rookie makes the most impact this season. (3.44 min. video)
- Nathan Middleton (GilletteGazette) The most unique rookie in the 2022 draft class: Undrafted free agent Brenden Schooler.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Will RB James White be healthy for camp?
- Patrick Keefe (GilletteGazette) Top five Dynasty defenders who excelled with Belichick & New England, Part Two.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Raiders ‘not trying to be New England’, but why not? /Who tries to be the Raiders?
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Madden NFL 23 gives love to TE Hunter Henry, but none of New England’s WRs.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Steve Balestrieri discuss the defensive line: Answers, X-factors and hot seats. (32 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph talk James White, Harris, Stevenson and the Pats’ ‘22 RBs. (32 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) 2022 AFC East training camp preview: Storylines for the Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots.
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: Panthers investment at Quarterback adds up; Plus, why we shouldn’t expect a Deshaun Watson settlement and why there were no franchise tag deals.
- Doug Kyed (PFF) Mailbag: Position battles, N’Keal Harry’s fit with Chicago, dark horse Rookie of the Year candidates and more.
- Sam Monson (PFF) NFL power rankings ahead of the season. Pats 18th, in third tier “Eyes on the playoffs.” /’Eesh.
- Adam Rank (NFL.com) State of the 2022 New York Jets: Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson hitting crucial Year 2 with offseason optimism.
- Michael Petro (Buffalo News) New stadium, new experience: More details emerge on Buffalo Bills facility.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) NFL 2022 ‘Out of Nowhere’ breakout team: 5 who’ll survive. No Pats.
- Doug Kyed (PFF) Wide receivers primed for bigger roles in 2022: NFL sources weigh in. No Pats.
- Brian Rolapp (SI) NFL’s mission: Reach as many fans as possible.
- Terrance Smith (Yahoo! Sports) NFL training camp 2022: Dates to know, roster cuts, preseason schedules, how COVID-19 rules have changed.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Rookies report today for Falcons, Ravens, Chargers, Dolphins, Patriots, Saints, Giants, Jets.
- Bill Bender (Sporting News) Would NFL move some regular season games to college stadiums? Here’s what it would look like.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) NFL games are 20 of the 22 most-watched sporting events so far in 2022.
- Zach Koons (SI) Ex-Patriots star Asante Samuel picks between Tom Brady, Bill Belichick.
- Jason Rivera (Sporting News) Madden 23 ratings release: Dates, TV schedule to follow 2022 announcements on ESPN shows.
- Mark Schultz (Football Zebras) Updated: One more official retires as the officiating season starts.
- You Pod to Win the Game: Charles Robinson and Dan Wetzel discuss AFC preseason storylines; Dan Snyder’s yacht tracker; More. (76 min.)
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Judge delays deadlines on NFL’s motion to compel arbitration of Brian Flores case.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFLPA, Deshaun Watson have decided to challenge a full-year suspension in court
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL, Texans mum on possible league investigation over allegations related to Deshaun Watson.
