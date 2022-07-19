Patriots signing USFL defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

A product of the United States Football League will enter training camp with the New England Patriots.

The organization signed defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. on Tuesday, as his agency, OSMG, told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Pharms, 25, was chosen by the Pittsburgh Maulers in the 26th round of the position-based 2022 USFL draft. He went on to total 31 tackles and two sacks through the end of the spring season.

Spending the previous campaign with the Wichita Force of the Champions Indoor Football League, Pharms had a hand in 4.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles over 10 contests.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 301 pounds, Pharms finished his collegiate career at Friends University in Kansas after transferring from San Joaquin Delta College and Sacramento City College. The former linebacker was named a first-team NAIA All-American by the American Football Coaches Association as a senior.

His father, Jeremiah Sr., was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2001 NFL draft.

New England now stands with an active roster of 86 players. Rookies reported back to Gillette Stadium on Tuesday. Veterans will join them on July 26 with the initial practice of camp set for July 27.