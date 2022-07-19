Patriots place rookies Chasen Hines, Andrew Stueber on non-football injury list ahead of training camp

Two members of the 2022 New England Patriots draft class will begin training camp on the sidelines.

New England placed offensive linemen Chasen Hines and Andrew Stueber on the non-football injury list Tuesday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Both rookies previously sat out voluntary spring workouts. Both continue to count on the active roster are eligible to be cleared for practice at any point during the summer.

Hines, 22, arrived in the sixth round at No. 210 overall. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound LSU product appeared in 35 games during his Tigers career, earning 17 starts at the guard spots. An invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl followed for Hines, a 2019 national champion and converted defensive tackle.

Stueber, 23, marked the final pick of New England’s draft at No. 245 overall in the seventh round. The 6-foot-6, 325-pound Michigan product appeared in 34 games during his Wolverines tenure, starting 22 between right tackle and right guard. As a graduate student last fall, Stueber was named a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the media and a second-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association.

Patriots rookies returned to Gillette Stadium on Tuesday. The first session of training camp is scheduled for July 27.