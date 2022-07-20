New England Patriots links 7/20/22 - A pre-camp looky at the rookies and the offense

TEAM TALK
- Transaction: Patriots sign defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr.
- Paul Perillo tackles this week’s Unfiltered Mailbag: Camp preview, players to watch and more.
- Mike Dussault inspects the Patriots roster position by position: Specialists - Offensive line - Safeties - Defensive line - Tight ends - Quarterback.
- Patriots Unfiltered 7/19: Pre-training camp ponderings, record predictions. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Charlotte Edmonds gives us all the information you need to follow the 2022 NFL training camp.
- Michael Hurley gives us a refresher course on the Patriots rookie class reporting to Foxboro.
- Matt Dolloff points out how the James White injury update muddies up the running back situation heading into camp.
- CBS Boston says it looks like DeVante Parker won’t be wearing No. 11 for Patriots after all. He switched to No. 1 after the N’Keal Harry trade. /Make No. 1 great again!
- Keagan Stiefel notes the Patriots placed rookie offensive line pair Chasen Hines and Andrew Stueber on non-football injury (NFI) list.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots sign USFL standout, interior lineman Jeremiah Pharms, jr.
- Andrew Callahan explains what we know and what we can expect from the Patriots’ new offense this season.
- Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) AFC East: Fierce schematic coaching battles in 2022, Part I of II.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) State of AFC East: Can Patriots win division?
- Andrew Callahan addresses 10 training camp questions. No. 8: Can Cole Strange live up to his first-round billing? “Strange, the 6-foot-5, 307 pounder out of Tennessee-Chattanooga does have traits that could very well make him a fixture on the offensive line for many years to come.” ‘Strange could very well follow in Logan Mankins’ footsteps.’
- Arnav Sharma (Patriots Country) Patriots Camp: NFL Network’s 3 Keys to success for the Pats.
- Evan Lazar counts down the most important Patriots players heading into the 2022 season. No. 1, Mac Jones.
- Tarringo Basile-vaughan (ChowderandChampions) 3 reasons Mac Jones will be a top 10 QB in 2022.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) CB Joejuan Williams ‘next to go’ camp cut?
- Tom Curran reveals the Patriots rookies he’s most looking forward to watching during training camp. (1 min. video)
- Tom Curran weighs in on the Patriots young core, and who could emerge as a player we remember years from now. (1 min. video)
- Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampions) 3 linebackers Belichick will regret not drafting.
- Mike Kadlick takes a look at the Patriots and AFC East betting preview heading into training camp. The AFC East is currently the Bills world - we’re all just living in it.
- Pat Pitts (GilletteGazette) Patriots players receive new Madden ratings for Its 2023 edition.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Adam Rank (NFL.com) State of the 2022 New England Patriots: Can Mac Jones, Bill Belichick get to playoffs again?
- Joe Tansey (Bleacher Report) Patriots players who need impressive camp to avoid being cut.
- Brent Sobleski (Bleacher Report) Over/under win predictions for every NFL team in 2022.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) The NFL’s top 11 slot receivers. No Pats.
- Mark Schofield (TouchdownWire) The NFL’s top 16 wide receivers. No Pats.
- Alyssa Barbieri (TouchdownWire) Every team’s most overrated player heading into 2022. Pats: DT Lawrence Guy.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) NFL milestones that can be reached in 2022. Tom Brady included. No Pats.
- Staff (ESPN) Tracking all the new uniforms and helmets for the 2022 NFL season.
- Michael Lombardi (The Daily Coach) 5 Lessons from The Sopranos’ Paulie Walnuts: Authentic leadership is ultimately based on genuineness and transparency.
Loading comments...