New England Patriots links 7/20/22 - A pre-camp looky at the rookies and the offense

Daily news and links for Wednesday

By Marima
/ new
Cole Strange, Patriots First-Round Draft Pick
Cole Strange
Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Charlotte Edmonds gives us all the information you need to follow the 2022 NFL training camp.
  • Michael Hurley gives us a refresher course on the Patriots rookie class reporting to Foxboro.
  • Matt Dolloff points out how the James White injury update muddies up the running back situation heading into camp.
  • CBS Boston says it looks like DeVante Parker won’t be wearing No. 11 for Patriots after all. He switched to No. 1 after the N’Keal Harry trade. /Make No. 1 great again!
  • Keagan Stiefel notes the Patriots placed rookie offensive line pair Chasen Hines and Andrew Stueber on non-football injury (NFI) list.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots sign USFL standout, interior lineman Jeremiah Pharms, jr.
  • Andrew Callahan explains what we know and what we can expect from the Patriots’ new offense this season.
  • Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) AFC East: Fierce schematic coaching battles in 2022, Part I of II.
  • Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) State of AFC East: Can Patriots win division?
  • Andrew Callahan addresses 10 training camp questions. No. 8: Can Cole Strange live up to his first-round billing? “Strange, the 6-foot-5, 307 pounder out of Tennessee-Chattanooga does have traits that could very well make him a fixture on the offensive line for many years to come.” ‘Strange could very well follow in Logan Mankins’ footsteps.’
  • Arnav Sharma (Patriots Country) Patriots Camp: NFL Network’s 3 Keys to success for the Pats.
  • Evan Lazar counts down the most important Patriots players heading into the 2022 season. No. 1, Mac Jones.
  • Tarringo Basile-vaughan (ChowderandChampions) 3 reasons Mac Jones will be a top 10 QB in 2022.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) CB Joejuan Williams ‘next to go’ camp cut?
  • Tom Curran reveals the Patriots rookies he’s most looking forward to watching during training camp. (1 min. video)
  • Tom Curran weighs in on the Patriots young core, and who could emerge as a player we remember years from now. (1 min. video)
  • Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampions) 3 linebackers Belichick will regret not drafting.
  • Mike Kadlick takes a look at the Patriots and AFC East betting preview heading into training camp. The AFC East is currently the Bills world - we’re all just living in it.
  • Pat Pitts (GilletteGazette) Patriots players receive new Madden ratings for Its 2023 edition.

NATIONAL NEWS

