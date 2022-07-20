With the offseason workout program in the rear-view mirror and training camp set to kick off later this month, the New England Patriots are fully “on to 2022.”

The team currently has 86 players under contract, but only 53 of them will be able to survive roster cutdowns in early September and ultimately make the active team. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take a look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping the Patriots build on their 10-7 record.

Today, the series continues with veteran long snapper Joe Cardona.

Hard facts

Name: Joe Cardona

Position: Long snapper

Jersey number: 49

Opening day age: 30

Size: 6-foot-2, 245 pounds

Contract status: Under contract through 2022 (2023 UFA)

Experience

What is his experience? Following a four-year career at the Naval Academy, Cardona heard his name called in the fifth round of the 2015 draft when the Patriots invested the 166th overall selection in him — the second highest draft choice ever spent on a pure long snapper. The investment was a good one from New England’s perspective, though: ever since joining the club, Cardona has served as its undisputed long snapper and proved himself a reliable presence among the team’s specialists.

Despite serving double-duty as a member of both the Patriots and the Navy reserve, Cardona did not miss a single game over his seven years in the NFL. All in all, he has appeared in a combined 126 regular season and playoff games since arriving in New England and has helped the team win two Super Bowls. Along the way, Cardona snapped the football a total of 1,148 times on field goals and extra point attempts as well as on punt plays. During the 2018 offseason, he signed a four-year, $4.31 million contract extension.

What did his 2021 season look like? Coming off yet another successful individual campaign, Cardona was locked into the Patriots’ long snapper gig heading into the 2021 season. Even though he missed the first two preseason contests because of an undisclosed injury, he indeed was back on the field for the third and ready to start the regular season. In total, Cardona ended up seeing action in all 18 of the Patriots’ games while being on the field for 146 of a possible 464 kicking game snaps (31.5%).

As usual, Cardona exclusively served as a long snapper when his number was called. And as usual, he was pretty good as well; his accuracy and snap velocity were both at a high level throughout the year and he performed consistently even when faced with challenging conditions (see: Week 13’s win in Buffalo). Only a handful of his 146 snaps on field goal, extra point and punt attempts were slightly off the mark with none of them qualifying as “bad” or directly contributing to either a missed or blocked kick.

While the Patriots’ special teams units as a whole had a rough time in 2021 — the unit gave up a combined four blocked kicks, most in the league — Cardona himself was as steady as any player on the roster. Not only did he help place kicker Nick Folk make 78 of 86 possible field goal and extra point attempts (90.7%), he also showed some good chemistry with Jake Bailey no matter if the latter was used as a punter or holder. Neither Folk nor Bailey reached quite the same statistical levels they had in 2020, but that was not due to Cardona.

His solid performance all year long also earned the veteran some individual recognition. Although he did not make the Pro Bowl, he finished as the AFC’s leading fan-vote-getter among long snappers and later also received three All-Pro votes. Additionally, Cardona was named the Patriots’ Salute to Service Award nominee for another year; an active reservist in the Navy, he once again fulfilled his service requirements all while still staying ready to perform in the NFL on a daily basis.

2022 preview

What is his projected role? When the Patriots invested a fifth-round draft choice in Cardona back in 2015 there was no doubt about what his role would be. He was brought aboard to snap the football, which is what he has done ever since and will continue to do throughout his career. Cardona has proven himself a pretty good player in this area, and even though New England briefly brought some theoretical competition in earlier this year — undrafted rookie Ross Reiter — there is no question about who is the top and currently only option on the team’s roster.

Does he have positional versatility? No matter if preseason, regular season or playoffs, the Patriots have used Cardona in only one role since they drafted him: long snapper. While other players at the position have some experience working along the offensive line as well (or elsewhere, like former New England linebacker Rob Ninkovich), the club has never considered the 30-year-old in such a role and will therefore continue to employ him exclusively on special teams.

What is his special teams value? Cardona’s special teams value lies in his role as a long snapper on three of the Patriots’ kicking teams: he serves on the punt coverage unit in a dual role as snapper and defender — Cardona has 15 tackles on his career résumé so far — and also is a vital part of New England’s field goal and extra point operations. Add it all up and you get a player who is on the field for around one third of special teams snaps any given week.

What is his salary cap situation? Entering the final year of the aforementioned contract extension signed in 2018, Cardona is on the Patriots’ books with a salary cap number of $1.33 million — enough to qualify him for Top-51 status at the moment. His deal includes a $1.12 million salary as well as a signing bonus proration worth $130,000 and an $80,000 active roster bonus considered likely to be earned. The signing bonus is the only guarantee left in the deal, meaning that the Patriots would create only $130,000 in dead cap by releasing Cardona.

How safe is his roster spot? Despite Cardona’s low dead money figure and his current salary cap hit being the highest among all NFL long snappers, his status with the team is in no question heading towards training camp. He is undisputed as the Patriots’ long snapper and as such can be considered a lock to make the 53-man roster yet again. The biggest question, frankly, is whether or not the team will sign him to another contract extension before the end of the season.

One-sentence projection: Cardona will not just make the team but again be one of the most reliable long snappers in the NFL in 2022.