New England Patriots links 7/21/22 - P’s & Qs: Should Pats buy Flowers? Meyers get LT deal? Sign Hightower?

- Highlights: Patriots rookies begin training camp. (19 sec. video)
- Photos: Patriots rookies report to training camp.
LOCAL LINKS
- Jerry Thornton identifies the biggest storylines for Patriots training camp, Volume I: The sleepers.
- Andrew Callahan posts the Patriots training camp schedule, and open practices.
- CBS Boston notes Mac Jones is reporting to Patriots training camp today.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Can Mac Jones reach potential without Josh McDaniels? Jones thinks so.
- Richie Whitt (GilletteGazette) Best situational NFL QBs: Where does Patriots Mac Jones rank?
- Nick Goss notes Ex-NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum chooses QB Mac Jones as sneaky 2022 MVP pick.
- Andrew Callahan explains how the Patriots are entering a new era at linebacker.
- Ethan Hurwitz (Patriots Counrty) ‘High’ road: Patriots LB deserves better ending; Dont’a Hightower is still a free agent as training camp approaches.
- Isaiah Houde (PatriotsWire) Patriots position preview: Breaking down the RBs ahead of camp.
- Mike Kadlick says James White could be a cut candidate during training camp.
- Varun (GilletteGazette) Three big reasons to sign Jakobi Meyers to a long-term deal. 1. Room for improvement.
- Pierce Downey (GilletteGazette) N’Keal Harry departure leaves a clear hole on roster; Who fills it?
- Karen Guregian addresses 10 training camp questions, No. 7: Who are the UDFAs most likely to make the roster? “One player to keep an eye on is Brenden Schooler out of Texas. He’s a freakish athlete who could potentially be a special-teamer, and given the Patriots lost three core special-teamers (Brandon King, Gunner Olszewski, Brandon Bolden) during the offseason.”
- Jerry Thornton says a poll of NFL insiders proves people REALLY hate the Patriots roster.
- Andy Hart sees the Pats heading into 2022 with a roster that just doesn’t seem to measure up in terms of elite, blue-chip talent, so the team must make itself better than the sum of their parts.
- Khari Thompson relays Conor Orr (SI) who suggests the Patriots peculiar offensive coaching strategy could work. “I like having the idea of two coaches who you have absolutely zero tendencies on calling plays. I think that’s a good thing. ...”
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Daily team notebook: Patriots recently added defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms who previously played in the USFL for the Pittsburgh Maulers. Pharms has an NFL pedigree; More.
- Ethan Hurwitz (Patriots Country) Should Patriots bring back Trey Flowers?
- Nick Goss finds that the Patriots RBs are given surprisingly low ratings in ‘Madden NFL 23’ game.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson positioned to make big leaps; Plus, why Baker Mayfield starts for the Panthers, did Robert Kraft make the right decision on Belichick over Brady and more.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Examining Jimmy Garoppolo’s future, including potential landing spots, timetable for trade, more.
- Alex Ballentine (BleacherReport) No-brainer signings that should happen right now. No. 2, Trey Flowers to the Pats.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) The NFL’s top 11 running backs. No. 11 Damien Harris.
- Ari Meirov (PFF) Training Camp Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo looking for a trade, Derwin James and Chargers progressing toward extension and more
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) 2022 NFL Preview: Broncos find a QB at long last, as Russell Wilson era begins.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) 2022 AFC West training camp preview: Storylines for Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) My ‘Madden’ 99 Club: These nine NFL players truly deserve the highest rating entering the 2022 season. No Pats. No Brady.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) NFL third-year QBs outlook for 2022.
- Maurice Moton (Bleacher Report) Grading every NFL team’s 2019 draft haul. Patriots: C-.
- Joseph Salvador (SI) Jimmy Garoppolo’s agents given permission to seek a trade by 49ers, per report.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Should NFL be worried about a LIV Golf-style competitor?
