Two days after their 15-man rookie class reported to training camp, the next group of New England Patriots players will arrive at Gillette Stadium. Thursday’s contingent will feature the team’s quarterbacks as well as veterans currently rehabbing from injury.

The most noteworthy name on that list, obviously, is Mac Jones. The Patriots’ starting quarterback in 2021 is entering his second year in the NFL and the team’s system coming off a strong albeit at times somewhat inconsistent rookie campaign; he followed it up with an encouraging offseason that saw him take full command of the offense.

Jones carrying the momentum he built over the last few months into training camp would be huge for himself and the unit as a whole. It also would help soften the blow of losing long-time coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders.

All eyes will naturally be on QB1 throughout training camp, but he is not the only player checking in at the Patriots’ facility on Thursday. Veteran backup Brian Hoyer will also arrive to join Jones and rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe.

The same is true for those who were either limited or not participating at all during mandatory minicamp — a group that included running back James White, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, tight end Hunter Henry, and defensive lineman Byron Cowart. Most if not all of them will report on Thursday under the “rehabbing players” label.

The rest of New England’s roster will arrive at Gillette Stadium next Tuesday. One day later, on July 27, the team will hold its first practice of the summer.