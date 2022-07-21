Patriots announce new training camp dates and times

With less than a week to go until the start of their 2022 training camp, the New England Patriots released some new and updated practice dates and times.

We already knew the first four sessions would take place on the fields behind Gillette Stadium from July 27 through July 30. Now we know that each of those practices will be kicked off at 9:30 a.m. ET, with gates for the fans opening at 8 a.m. ET.

All four of the practices will be free and open to the general public, as will be the next four that were announced on Thursday: the Patriots will also gather between Aug. 1 and Aug 4, with those sessions also tentatively scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET (doors are again set to open at 8 a.m.).

Additionally, the team announced that public access to training camp will end with the two joint practices against the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, Aug. 16 and Wednesday, Aug. 17. Those sessions will precede the two teams’ preseason meeting on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. ET.

The Patriots will additionally hold joint sessions with former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ Las Vegas Raiders prior to their meeting in the preseason finale on Aug. 26 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Dates and times for those practices and the ones with the Panthers have yet to be released by any of the clubs involved.

This year’s training camp will be the 21st held at Gillette Stadium. The first group of players already reported, with rookies having arrived on Tuesday and quarterbacks and rehabbing veterans joining them earlier today.

The rest of the roster will check in on Tuesday, July 26 with the first practice held the following day.