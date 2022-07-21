Patriots place 5 on physically unable to perform list, including James White and David Andrews

The New England Patriots placed five of their players on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) ahead of their 2022 training camp, including a pair of team captains.

Center David Andrews and running back James White as well as linebacker Raekwon McMillan and defensive backs Jonathan Jones and Jabrill Peppers have seen their status changed to active/PUP after reporting to Gillette Stadium on Thursday. While not yet cleared to practice they can come off the list at any point.

Andrews, 30, was a limited participant during both mandatory minicamp sessions earlier this offseason. The long-time starting center and captain led the team with 1,149 offensive snaps last year despite dealing with a shoulder injury down the stretch.

As for the other four, they are all entering the 2022 season off injured reserve.

White, 30, suffered a hip subluxation last September and was forced to undergo surgery. The team captain, who was re-signed as a free agent earlier this offseason, was spotted throughout early-June’s minicamp but visibly limited in his participation.

McMillan, 26, is coming off a torn ACL suffered last training camp. Despite the injury, the Patriots signed him to a contract extension early in the regular season to keep him around for another year. He was a full participant during minicamp.

Jones, 28, hurt his shoulder during last year’s overtime loss against Dallas. He too underwent surgery to resolve the issue, but had to sit out the remainder of the regular season because of the procedure and its subsequent rehabilitation process.

Peppers, 26, joined the Patriots on a one-year free agency contract in April despite having torn his ACL just five months earlier. Just like James White he was a limited participant during the two minicamp practices.

Andrews, White, McMillan, Jones and Peppers are not the only Patriots players sent to a pre-camp reserve list. On Tuesday, the team gave rookies Chasen Hines and Andrew Stueber the non-football injury label.

The remainder of New England’s veterans are set to report next Tuesday, July 26. The first practice of this year’s training camp follows the next day, July 27.