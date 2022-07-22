New England Patriots links 7/22/22 - Belichick: You want the titles? You can’t handle the titles!

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault inspects the Patriots roster position by position: Running back - Specialists - Offensive line - Safeties - Defensive line - Tight ends - Quarterback.
- Mike Dussault reports five Patriots vets land on PUP list.
- Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times.
- Alexandra Francisco reports former Patriot Jason McCourty joins NFL Network.
- Patriots Unfiltered 7/21: Receiver competition, start of Training Camp thoughts. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss reports Bill Belichick made it official: He isn’t naming an offensive coordinator to replace Josh McDaniels. “I’m not big on titles,” Belichick said in March. “We have jobs to do. We’ll do the jobs.”
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots reveal coaching staff: New titles for Patricia, Judge. For the fifth straight season, tNew England has not named an official offensive or defensive coordinator.
- Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) Coordinators: which AFC East unit comes out on top in the fierce schematic battles?
- Andy Hart says you didn’t actually expect Bill Belichick to clarify his offensive coaching staff, did you?
- Mike Reiss notes the Patriots list James White among five players on PUP list.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots announce training camp dates, times.
- Andrew Callahan continues counting down 10 Patriots training camp questions. No. 6: How can Bill Belichick fix his woeful special teams?
- Michael Braithwaite (PatriotsWire) 3 under-the-radar players to watch for on offense.
- Meghan Ottolini considers whether the Patriots’ pass-catcher spending spree will actually pay off.
- Mike Kadlick explains what we can expect from rookie WR Tyquan Thornton. The first year pass catcher out of Baylor can make an immediate impact in New England’s offensive system.
- Mike Cole says forget the coaching staff, the real question is did the team give Mac Jones enough playmakers?
- Khari Thompson suggests that Kyler Murray, upcoming extensions will have the Patriots weighing options with Mac Jones sooner rather than later.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots 2022 roster projection: 1.0. New England carries eight linebackers, trims their tight ends to three and still places a premium on special teams.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) What would the team look like if the Patriots had drafted …?; Morse’s Morsels.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Daily Team Notebook: Matt Patricia was listed as the “Senior Football Advisor/Offensive Line”, while Joe Judge holds the title of “Offensive Assistant/Quarterbacks”; More.
- Jason Ounpraseuth highlights Devin McCourty responding to Asante Samuel’s take on the Patriots dynasty: McCourty didn’t see eye to eye with Samuel.
- Patrick Keefe (GilletteGazette) Top five dynasty defenders who excelled with Belichick & New England: Part Three.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Steve Balestrieri discuss the acquisition of Mack Wilson, the potential of Cameron McGrone and which veteran LB is the most valuable to the Pats defense. (31 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Examining Jimmy Garoppolo’s future, including potential landing spots, timetable for trade, more.
- Jonathan Jones (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: Why Kyler Murray’s extension shouldn’t impact Lamar Jackson, plus more QB decisions looming.
- Jack Baer (Yahoo! Sports) Who are the Pats’ OC and DC? They don’t exist: The Patriots are going to have the NFL’s weirdest coaching staff this season.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Patriots announce official 2022 titles for Joe Judge, Matt Patricia, will not have an offensive coordinator.
- Mark Schofield (TouchdownWire) The NFL’s top 12 quarterbacks. No Pats.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Between Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson, here’s what the new guaranteed QB money spectrum means for the NFL.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Which QBs are next to receive monster deals in the coming months?
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady poised to top 100,000 passing yards, regular season and postseason combined.
- Report (AP) Amazon announces three new ‘Thursday Night Football’ broadcast hires.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL will have to deal its treatment of owners in all future Personal Conduct Policy cases against players.
