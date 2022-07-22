Patriots lose another member of their scouting department to the Raiders

The exodus within the New England Patriots’ front office continues, with pro scout Jordon Hein the latest to leave the organization this offseason. According to the administration section of their website, Hein joined the Las Vegas Raiders in the same position.

A four-year letterman in baseball at Cal State Bakersfield, Hein originally arrived in New England as a scouting intern in 2018. The following year he was officially hired by the club as an assistant within the scouting department.

By 2021, he was promoted to pro scout — a role he eventually held for only one season before leaving for the Raiders. He has therefore now become the latest member of the Patriots’ personnel crew to jump ship to Las Vegas.

Director of player personnel Dave Ziegler left earlier this offseason to become the team’s new general manager, and he brought two of his former colleagues along. Not only did he poach Hein, he also named ex-national scout Brandon Yeargan as the organization’s new college scouting director.

Besides those three, the Patriots also lost a portion of their coaching staff to the Raiders, with long-time coordinator Josh McDaniels — Las Vegas’ new head coach — the highest-profile departure. He was joined by offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi, and assistant quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree.

On Thursday, the Patriots officially announced their new-look coaching staff and revealed how some of those departees will be replaced. As for the front office, some of the replacements have already been announced.

The team picked ex-college scouting director Matt Groh as its new director of player personnel, promoted Camren Williams from national scout to fill the void created by Groh taking on a new gig, and named Eliot Wolf its new director of scouting (a job that did not previously exist, at least under this label).

The Patriots furthermore promoted Matt Evans from southeast area scout to national scout, and hired two outsiders: former Tampa Bay Buccaneers scout Tony Kinkela will reportedly serve in a “senior role” with ex-Notre Dame defender Marquis Dickerson working as a scouting assistant.