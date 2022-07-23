Colts claim 2019 fifth-round pick Byron Cowart off waivers from Patriots

Former New England Patriots defensive tackle Byron Cowart will go from the AFC East to the AFC South.

The Indianapolis Colts were awarded the 2019 fifth-round draft choice on Saturday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Cowart, 26, spent the duration of last season on physically unable to perform before being sent to waivers on Friday. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive lineman appeared in 19 games during his New England tenure, with 14 starts arriving in 2020. He recorded 29 tackles, including three for loss, one sack and one pass deflection over that span.

A five-star recruit whose college career began at Auburn and ended at Maryland, Cowart entered the league at No. 159 overall. He saw 462 snaps on defense and 67 snaps on special teams through his initial two campaigns.

The Colts waived rookie defensive end Scott Patchan in a corresponding roster move after claiming Cowart.

