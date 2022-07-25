 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 7/25/22 - Training Camp begins this week: Questions, storylines, more!

Daily news and links for Monday

By Marima
TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: Sean McVay explains why returning to the Rams was an easy decision; Plus, Jason McCourty’s exit interview, how the Baker Mayfield trade came together and more.
  • Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: NFL training camp tour kicks off with Las Vegas’ hot, hot new offense and Buffalo’s plans for Von Miller.
  • Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) 2022 NFL Preview: Patriots had a good season with a rough end, then a weird offseason.
  • Garrett Podell (CBS Sports) Mac Jones expectations in Year 2: Can the trimmed down Patriots QB produce supersized production in 2022?
  • Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Colts claim Byron Cowart off waivers. Cowart was cut by the Patriots on Friday.
  • Haley English (PFF) How do NFL combine athleticism and draft round reflect how defenders perform in coverage?
  • Cody Benjamin & Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) NFL training camp PUP list tracker 2022.
  • Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Ranking NFL’s 13 new alternate helmets. Patriots No. 2 in ‘throwback’ category.
  • Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) NFL alternate helmet roundup.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady got blown up by Nate Clements in 2001. Earlier this year, Brady said it was the hardest hit he ever took. It’s amazing he remembers it.
  • Staff (NFL.com) NFL launches exclusive streaming subscription service NFL+

