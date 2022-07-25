New England Patriots links 7/25/22 - Training Camp begins this week: Questions, storylines, more!

TEAM TALK
- Transactions: Patriots release DL Byron Cowart; WR Malcolm Perry placed on Reserve/Retired.
- Mike Dussault inspects the Patriots roster position by position: Cornerbacks.
- Mike Dussault addresses 10 Burning Patriots training camp questions.
- Mike Dussault breaks down the Patriots’ Madden NFL 23 ratings.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: New England could look to rookie Pierre Strong Jr. to spell injured James White; Training camp arrivals; Belichick & Seymour; More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots Sunday News: No coordinator titles, camp set to begin; More.
- Alex Barth notes the Patriots opened two roster spots with Friday transactions.
- Michael Hurley points out the absence of Ivan Fears is a huge loss on the coaching staff - bigger than the Pats not awarding any coordinator titles.
- Mark Daniels tells us what we need to know about attending Patriots 2022 training camp.
- John Rooke talks about what he’s looking forward to at Patriots training camp.
- Mike Reiss takes a closer look at a few training camp storylines: Will new coaching setup help Mac Jones? Most compelling position battle; More.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Four Patriots rookies to watch at training camp.
- Alex Barth picks the top 5 position battles to watch during training camp. 1. Third down/pass catching RB.
- Zack Cox identifies the 10 biggest questions facing the Pats as training camp begins. 1. Who is calling the plays?
- Andrew Callahan examines if the Patriots have a path to beat the Bills in the AFC East.
- Andrew Callahan’s training camp countdown: No. 3: Can the Patriots field two starting-caliber cornerbacks?
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Patriots long-term forecast: Mild success with scattered chances of playoffs? ESPN’s three-year projections has New England in the middle of the NFL pack. /Belichick never had much respect for weather forecasters.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Three reasons the Patriots could impress in 2022. 1. AFC East isn’t as good as we think.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Three reasons New England could disappoint in 2022. 1. No legitimate offensive threat.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Will a true WR1 emerge for Mac Jones this season?
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Can the Patriots have another iconic TE duo this season?
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Could the Patriots wait until 2023 to fix the wide receiver room? /Wait? Why?
- Varun (GilletteGazette) Big Patriots contributors who are under the radar in 2022.
- Joe (GilletteGazette) Do the Patriots need a kicker with a damaging injury history on the 2022 roster?
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots prospect Malcolm Perry retires - to go into the U.S. Navy.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) NFL rising stars of 2022: Which Patriots make list? NFLPA’s annual list contains - surprise - no members of the New England Patriots.
- mikereis (GilletteGazette) Does money always match talent? Six beloved players that are underpaid/overpaid.
- Arnav Sharma (Patriots Country) Richard Seymour describes journey from high school to the Hall of Fame.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Raiders hire yet another ex-Patriots scout.
- Andy Hart believes Boston is Mac Jones’ town to take over.
- Scott McLaughlin tells us how Mac Jones stacks up in Madden 23 ratings.
- Cameron DaSilva (PatriotsWire) Check out Mac Jones’ sweet custom cleats for 2022.
- Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) Condemning glamour with fire: Recruiting free agents in 2022 & adapting to the ”palm tree” era.
- Patriots Wire podcast: Henry McKenna discusses the 3 most interesting storylines heading into camp. (20 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: Sean McVay explains why returning to the Rams was an easy decision; Plus, Jason McCourty’s exit interview, how the Baker Mayfield trade came together and more.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: NFL training camp tour kicks off with Las Vegas’ hot, hot new offense and Buffalo’s plans for Von Miller.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) 2022 NFL Preview: Patriots had a good season with a rough end, then a weird offseason.
- Garrett Podell (CBS Sports) Mac Jones expectations in Year 2: Can the trimmed down Patriots QB produce supersized production in 2022?
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Colts claim Byron Cowart off waivers. Cowart was cut by the Patriots on Friday.
- Haley English (PFF) How do NFL combine athleticism and draft round reflect how defenders perform in coverage?
- Cody Benjamin & Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) NFL training camp PUP list tracker 2022.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Ranking NFL’s 13 new alternate helmets. Patriots No. 2 in ‘throwback’ category.
- Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) NFL alternate helmet roundup.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady got blown up by Nate Clements in 2001. Earlier this year, Brady said it was the hardest hit he ever took. It’s amazing he remembers it.
- Staff (NFL.com) NFL launches exclusive streaming subscription service NFL+
Loading comments...